Boney Kapoor REACTS To Rumours Of Fight With Brother Anil Kapoor Over No Entry 2 Casting: I'm Shocked...

Boney Kapoor-Anil Kapoor fight rumour: Recent buzz around the Bollywood industry hinted at a rift between Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor following a leaked casting detail for "No Entry 2". However, Boney Kapoor has now clarified his earlier comments, stating they were made in jest and misinterpreted by the media.

DID BONEY KAPOOR, ANIL KAPOOR FIGHT OVER NO ENTRY 2? PRODUCER BREAKS SILENCE

He expressed surprise at how a light-hearted attempt at humor was taken seriously when he mentioned Anil being upset with him. Boney explained that both Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan are not part of the "No Entry" sequel due to their busy schedules, leading him to opt for a younger cast for the film. He emphasized that the notion of either actor being displeased about not being included in the sequel is absurd and clarified that his comments were purely humorous.

Boney Kapoor also addressed concerns about his relationship with Anil Kapoor, stating that he plans to speak to his brother to clear up any misunderstandings. He reassured fans of their strong bond, highlighting their shared history and support for each other in the film industry. Despite the misunderstanding, Boney Kapoor confirmed that "No Entry 2" would feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, though further casting details remain undisclosed.

In addition, Boney Kapoor shared updates on his professional projects, including his upcoming film "Maidaan" starring Ajay Devgn, set for release on April 10. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, is working on his next film "Subedaar", directed by Suresh Triveni. This clarification from Boney Kapoor puts to rest any rumors of a fallout between the two brothers, assuring fans that their relationship remains strong amidst their bustling film careers.