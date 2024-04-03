Boney Kapoor REACTS To Rumours Of Fight With Brother Anil Kapoor Over No Entry 2 Casting: I'm Shocked...
Boney
Kapoor-Anil
Kapoor
fight
rumour:
Recent
buzz
around
the
Bollywood
industry
hinted
at
a
rift
between
Boney
Kapoor
and
Anil
Kapoor
following
a
leaked
casting
detail
for
"No
Entry
2".
However,
Boney
Kapoor
has
now
clarified
his
earlier
comments,
stating
they
were
made
in
jest
and
misinterpreted
by
the
media.
DID
BONEY
KAPOOR,
ANIL
KAPOOR
FIGHT
OVER
NO
ENTRY
2?
PRODUCER
BREAKS
SILENCE
He
expressed
surprise
at
how
a
light-hearted
attempt
at
humor
was
taken
seriously
when
he
mentioned
Anil
being
upset
with
him.
Boney
explained
that
both
Anil
Kapoor
and
Salman
Khan
are
not
part
of
the
"No
Entry" sequel
due
to
their
busy
schedules,
leading
him
to
opt
for
a
younger
cast
for
the
film.
He
emphasized
that
the
notion
of
either
actor
being
displeased
about
not
being
included
in
the
sequel
is
absurd
and
clarified
that
his
comments
were
purely
humorous.
Boney
Kapoor
also
addressed
concerns
about
his
relationship
with
Anil
Kapoor,
stating
that
he
plans
to
speak
to
his
brother
to
clear
up
any
misunderstandings.
He
reassured
fans
of
their
strong
bond,
highlighting
their
shared
history
and
support
for
each
other
in
the
film
industry.
Despite
the
misunderstanding,
Boney
Kapoor
confirmed
that
"No
Entry
2" would
feature
Varun
Dhawan,
Arjun
Kapoor,
and
Diljit
Dosanjh,
though
further
casting
details
remain
undisclosed.
In
addition,
Boney
Kapoor
shared
updates
on
his
professional
projects,
including
his
upcoming
film
"Maidaan" starring
Ajay
Devgn,
set
for
release
on
April
10.
Anil
Kapoor,
on
the
other
hand,
is
working
on
his
next
film
"Subedaar",
directed
by
Suresh
Triveni.
This
clarification
from
Boney
Kapoor
puts
to
rest
any
rumors
of
a
fallout
between
the
two
brothers,
assuring
fans
that
their
relationship
remains
strong
amidst
their
bustling
film
careers.