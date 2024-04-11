Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Trailer Release Date Announced; Brace Yourself For LSD 2 Ka Ultimate Dose

Ever
since
the
announcement,
the
makers
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
have
kept
the
audience
on
the
edge
by
releasing
interesting
and
gripping
posters,
the
immensely
captivating
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Pehla
Dose,
amazing
character
introductions,
and
beautiful
songs.
Now,
to
elevate
the
ever-rising
fervor,
the
makers
are
ready
to
treat
the
audience
with
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Ultimate
Dose,
the
trailer,
all
set
for
its
release
tomorrow.
Taking
to
their
social
media,
the
makers
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
shared
a
new
poster
while
announcing
the
trailer
drop
for
tomorrow.
Looking
immensely
interesting,
the
poster
fits
perfectly
with
the
theme
of
the
film
and
shows
its
relevance
to
the
subject
of
love
in
the
times
of
the
internet.
With
a
'Like'
icon
on
the
lips
of
a
girl
and
the
contrasting
bright
colors,
the
poster
exudes
sheer
boldness
and
also
grips
attention.
The
makers
further
captioned
it
-
"LSD2
ka
ultimate
Dose
aa
raha
hai!
Are
you
ready?
#LSD2TrailerOutTomorrow
#LSD2
in
cinemas
on
19th
April"
With
the
new
poster,
the
excitement
to
watch
the
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Ka
Ultimate
Dose,
the
trailer,
tomorrow
is
even
more
hyped.
Balaji
Motion
Pictures,
a
division
of
Balaji
Telefilms,
and
Cult
Movies
present
a
Dibakar
Banerjee
production,
Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha
2,
produced
by
Ektaa
R
Kapoor.
The
film
is
directed
by
Dibakar
Banerjee
and
will
be
released
on
April
19,
2024.