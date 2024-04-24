Cannes 2024 BIG Announcement: THIS Indian Film Is Selected For La Cinef Category

Cannes
2024
Big
Announcement:
A
big
announcement
regrading
Indian
films
representation
at
the
biggest
festival
of
the
year,
Cannes
2024,
has
been
made
public
knowledge.
Pune's
FTII
(Film
and
Television
Institute
of
India)
took
to
it's
official
social
media
handle
to
announce
the
news.
A
movie
from
this
renowned
film
institute
has
been
chosen
for
the
nomination
at
Cannes.
Honering
the
nomination,
FTII
gave
a
special
thanks
to
their
students
who
helped
in
the
making
of
the
movie.
As
we
wait
for
Cannes'
opening,
let
us
explore
which
Indian
movie
is
nominated
at
Cannes.
CANNES
2024:
FTII'S
THIS
MOVIE
IS
SELECTED
FOR
77th
CANNES
FILM
FESTIVAL
FTII
took
to
Twitter
(Now
X)
to
announce,
"Big
announcement!" It
claimed,
"We
are
honoured
to
share
that
FTII's
student
film
"Sunflowers
were
the
first
ones
to
know"
is
selected
to
compete
at
77th
Cannes
Film
Festival."
FTII
further
explained
that
the
movie
"Sunflowers
Were
The
First
Ones
To
Know"
is
the
only
Indian
film
among
18
shorts
that
were
selected
from
2,263
entries
by
all
the
film
schools
all
over
the
world.
WHAT
IS
SUNFLOWERS
WERE
THE
FIRST
ONES
TO
KNOW
STORYLINE?
Sunflowers
Were
The
First
Ones
To
Know
revolves
around
the
story
of
an
elderly
woman
who
steals
village's
rooster
that
is
thrown
by
the
community
into
disarray.
To
treat
the
lady
a
lesson,
the
villagers
send
the
old
woman
into
exile.
The
movie
stars
Vasudha
Bharighat,
Kushal
BK,
and
Sanju
Chavan.
Chidanand
Naik
remains
the
writer
and
director
of
the
movie.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 13:56 [IST]