Cannes 2024 Date: Here Are 3 Indian Films That Will Screen At 77th Film Festival; Check DETAILS

Indian Films At Cannes 2024: To be at Cannes is a significant achievement for filmmakers, showcasing their efforts on a global platform. Indian filmmakers are striving for recognition worldwide, with three Marathi films chosen to screen at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. From May 14 to May 25, 2024, the festival will bring together movie enthusiasts worldwide. As anticipation builds for this prestigious event, let's delve into the three Indian films set to be screened at the 77th annual film festival.

1. Valli

Renowned Marathi director Manoj Shinde helmed and scripted his sophomore feature film, "Valli." Following its screening at the SGIFF (Singapore Film Festival), this Marathi gem is now poised to garner acclaim at Cannes 2024. Spanning 143 minutes, the movie stars Deva Gadekar and Varsha Malwadkar in lead roles.

"Valli" tells the tale of a devout woman who believes she's trapped in a male body. Portraying her challenging journey, the film delves into the jogappa tradition in rural areas, challenging norms of gender fluidity. It addresses the harassment and violence individuals encounter when defying societal conventions.

2. Gypsy

Solapur director Shashi Chandrakant Khandare is now making his way to Cannes 2024. Yet another Marathi movie Gypsy has been chosen to screen at the prestigious International Film Festival. 117 minutes long movie casts Kabir, Mangesh Arote, Rohit More, Pandurang Chikane, and Gayatri Bansode in the movie.

As the name of the movie itself suggest, Gypsy is about the struggle of a nomadic family. After a boy named Jotya is born, the matriarch in the family struggles for a better life. How a struggling family gets hit by poverty and illiteracy is perfectly shown in Gypsy.

3. Bhera

After being screened at 21st Chennai International Film Festival, Bhera will now be making global entry through 77th Cannes Film Festival. The movie is produced by Anil Jadhav and helmed by Shrikant Prabhakar.

Bhera addresses the Covid era, revolving around the story of Anibai who lives alone in the village waiting for his son Suresh who is stuck in Mumbai during Covid. The orphan boy Vishnu, who is deaf from birth, plays the vital role as he helps Anibai with severe health issues while her son is not around.