Cannes 2024: Which Was First Indian Film To Win Palme d'Or? A Look At B-Town's Journey To Iconic Film Festival

Cannes
2024:
Two
Indian
films
have
been
selected
to
screen
at
77th
Cannes
Film
Festival.
And,
Payal
Kapadia's
'All
We
Imagine
As
Light'
marks
to
be
the
first
film
to
compete
for
Palm
d'Or
at
Cannes
in
30
years.
Such
a
proud
moment
made
fans
wonder
which
was
the
first
Indian
film
to
have
won
Palme
d'Or.
The
Indian
films
started
competing
in
Cannes
since
1946.
It's
almost
been
80
years
now
and
Indian
cinema
still
makes
a
powerful
impact
worldwide.
From
Satyajit
Ray's
Pather
Panchali
to
Nandita
Das'
Manto,
we
have
seen
a
variety
of
Indian
films
competing
at
the
biggest
French
film
festival.
As
we
wait
for
the
upcoming
event
let
us
take
a
look
at
the
first
Indian
film
that
won
Palme
d'Or.
WHICH
WAS
THE
FIRST
INDIAN
FILM
TO
WIN
PALME
D'OR
AT
CANNES
FILM
FESTIVAL?
Indian
cinema
entered
at
Cannes
for
the
first
time
in
1946
and
that
was
the
time
when
it
bagged
itself
an
award.
Chetan
Anand's
"Neecha
Nagar" was
nominated
for
Palme
d'Or
and
the
movie
surprisingly
won
the
award
as
well.
The
movie
was
released
on
September
29,
1946
and
was
produced
by
Chetan
and
Rashid
Anwar.
Featuring
Uma
Anand,
Kamini
Kaushal,
Rafiq
Anwar,
and
Zohra
Sehgal
in
the
lead
role,
the
movie
surrounded
around
a
wealthy
sarkar
who
faced
protest
by
poor
villagers
over
his
evil
plans.
"Neecha
Nagar"
remains
to
be
the
only
film
that
won
Palme
d'Or
award
until
now.
HOW
MANY
INDIAN
FILMS
HAVE
WON
AWARDS
AT
CANNES?
"Neecha
Nagar"
remains
to
be
the
only
film
that
won
Palme
d'Or
award
but
there
are
a
bunch
of
other
Indian
films
that
have
won
other
awards
presented
at
the
event.
Bimal
Roy's
"Do
Bigha
Zamin"
became
the
first
movie
to
win
International
Prize
at
Cannes.
For
other
three
consecutive
years,
Indian
cinema
managed
to
get
themselves
an
award
at
Cannes.
Until
now,
18
awards
has
been
won
by
Indian
movies
and
2
awards
are
won
by
directors
and
cinematographers
at
the
biggest
film
festival.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 19:05 [IST]