Cannes 2024: From Hina Khan to Gautam Gulati, These TV Actors Became Red Carpet Royalty

TV
Actors
Who
Made
It
To
Cannes:
TV
Actors
are
blooming
these
days
and
some
of
them
even
are
getting
more
attention
as
compared
to
big
screen
actors.
Since
Cannes
2024
is
around
the
corner,
let
us
explore
which
TV
actors
of
small
screen
made
it
to
the
big
red
carpet
of
Film
Festival.
Popular
B-actresses
like
Priyanka
Chopra,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Huma
Qureshi,
Diana
Penty,
and
more
are
well
known
for
their
glamorous
look.
But
TV
actors/actresses
did
not
leave
any
stones
unturned
to
match
their
elegance.
Let
us
take
a
look:
Hina
Khan
Bigg
Boss
Season
11
runner-up
Hina
Khan
made
her
debut
at
Cannes
in
2019.
Ever
since
then
she
has
been
seen
stunning
the
red
carpet
look
in
exquisite
gowns
and
body
hugging
dresses.
At
Cannes
2022,
Hina
turned
heads
around
as
she
donned
turquoise
blue
maxi
dress
with
thigh
high
slit.
On
Day
3,
she
embellished
lavender
gown
and
te
follwoing
day
the
actordonned
the
carpet
in
sizzling
hot
sheer
mini
black
dress.
Well,
the
most
talked
look
of
Hina
remains
when
she
waved
at
her
fans
wearing
a
grey
metallic
gown
in
2019.
Avika
Gor
Popularly
known
for
her
role
in
Balika
Vadhu,
Avika
Gor
stunned
her
fans
as
she
made
her
debut
at
Cannes
in
2016.
She
donned
the
red
carpet
back
then
with
her
then
rumored
boyfriend
Manish
Raisinghani.
Wearing
a
one
shoulder
dress,
Avika
chose
to
keep
her
look
minimal
with
less
jewelry.
She
came
the
following
year
with
Manish
as
both
color
co-ordinated
their
dress,
wearing
an
all
black
ensemble.
Kashmera
Shah
Comedian
Krushna
Abhishek's
better
half
Kashmera
Shah
was
present
at
Cannes
2019.
She
wore
a
blue
and
silver
full
length
dress.
The
actress
donned
an
all
white
ensemble
the
following
day.
She
uploaded
her
pciture
on
Instagram,
saying,
"My
first
year
at
#cannes2019
Surprisingly
never
came
as
an
actor
but
have
come
as
a
director.
I
did
not
bring
my
film
to
Cannes...
my
film
got
me
to
Cannes."
You
must
Saumya
Tandon
from
the
famous
show
Bhabhi
Ji
Ghar
Par
Hai.
She
attended
69th
Cannes
Film
Festival
to
get
better
deal
for
her
venture
1018mb
site.
After
being
mesmerized
by
the
amount
of
professionals
she
met
there,
the
model-actor
said,
"None
of
the
Indian
films
are
chosen
for
the
competition
section.
If
your
film
is
selected
for
the
competition
section,
only
then
is
it
an
honour
to
take
it
to
Cannes."
Mrunal
Thakur
Mrunal
Thakur
who
has
now
become
a
B-town
star
was
once
a
small
screen
sensation.
She
made
her
Cannes
debut
in
2023.
The
actor
caught
everyone's
attention
as
she
donned
the
red
carpet
in
ivory
custom
made
cut
out
gown
by
Flaguni
Shane
Peacock.
The
ruffled
design
and
dreamy
aesthetic
of
her
dress
was
a
cherry
on
top.
The
following
day
the
actress
wore
a
custom
beaded
and
embroided
sari.
Bigg
Boss
Season
8
winner
Gautam
Gulati
appeared
for
the
first
time
at
Cannes
in
2014.
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
Actor
appeared
at
the
biggest
event
of
the
year
after
being
featured
in
a
short
film
Darpok
that
got
the
screening
at
Cannes.
The
actor
wore
a
white
blazer
with
black
pants
and
a
bow
tie.
The
following
day
he
kept
the
black
and
white
color
co-ordination
by
wearing
a
black
printed
blazer.
