TV Actors Who Made It To Cannes: TV Actors are blooming these days and some of them even are getting more attention as compared to big screen actors. Since Cannes 2024 is around the corner, let us explore which TV actors of small screen made it to the big red carpet of Film Festival. Popular B-actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and more are well known for their glamorous look. But TV actors/actresses did not leave any stones unturned to match their elegance. Let us take a look:

Hina Khan

Bigg Boss Season 11 runner-up Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes in 2019. Ever since then she has been seen stunning the red carpet look in exquisite gowns and body hugging dresses. At Cannes 2022, Hina turned heads around as she donned turquoise blue maxi dress with thigh high slit. On Day 3, she embellished lavender gown and te follwoing day the actordonned the carpet in sizzling hot sheer mini black dress. Well, the most talked look of Hina remains when she waved at her fans wearing a grey metallic gown in 2019.

Avika Gor

Popularly known for her role in Balika Vadhu, Avika Gor stunned her fans as she made her debut at Cannes in 2016. She donned the red carpet back then with her then rumored boyfriend Manish Raisinghani. Wearing a one shoulder dress, Avika chose to keep her look minimal with less jewelry. She came the following year with Manish as both color co-ordinated their dress, wearing an all black ensemble.

Kashmera Shah

Comedian Krushna Abhishek's better half Kashmera Shah was present at Cannes 2019. She wore a blue and silver full length dress. The actress donned an all white ensemble the following day. She uploaded her pciture on Instagram, saying, "My first year at #cannes2019 Surprisingly never came as an actor but have come as a director. I did not bring my film to Cannes... my film got me to Cannes."

Saumya Tandon

You must Saumya Tandon from the famous show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She attended 69th Cannes Film Festival to get better deal for her venture 1018mb site. After being mesmerized by the amount of professionals she met there, the model-actor said, "None of the Indian films are chosen for the competition section. If your film is selected for the competition section, only then is it an honour to take it to Cannes."

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur who has now become a B-town star was once a small screen sensation. She made her Cannes debut in 2023. The actor caught everyone's attention as she donned the red carpet in ivory custom made cut out gown by Flaguni Shane Peacock. The ruffled design and dreamy aesthetic of her dress was a cherry on top. The following day the actress wore a custom beaded and embroided sari.

Gautam Gulati

Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati appeared for the first time at Cannes in 2014. Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor appeared at the biggest event of the year after being featured in a short film Darpok that got the screening at Cannes. The actor wore a white blazer with black pants and a bow tie. The following day he kept the black and white color co-ordination by wearing a black printed blazer.