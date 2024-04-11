Cannes 2024: From Vijay Varma To Shahrukh Khan, Here Are Indian Men Who Nailed The Red Carpet

Indian Men Donning Red Carpet At Cannes: Cannes' red carpte is all about glamor. While the Cannes red carpet dazzles with glamour, the focus often gravitates towards the glamorous gowns adorning actresses. Yet, amidst this glitzy affair, Indian men have made a striking presence, capturing everyone's attention with their dapper ensembles. Join us as we spotlight some of the most stylish Indian actors and filmmakers who commanded the Cannes red carpet with their impeccable looks. Let's dive in!

VIJAY VARMA

Vijay Varma is one of the most loved actor in the industry. The actor left fans mesmerizing over him as he walked down the red carpet in all black ensemble. The actor wearing black suit charmed his fans as he waved towards them. With fresh and power packed look, the actor wore Gaurav Gupta's designed attire at Cannes 2023.

RAHUL BHAT

Joining many Indian faces at Cannes 2023, Rahul Bhat was the one who appeared at it. He was chosen for screening at the biggest fil festival for film Kennedy. The actor was accompanied by Anurag Kashyap and Sunny Leone. Weaing a black and white suit, Rahul looked clean and drool worthy in red carpet look.

SHAHRUKH KHAN

The legendary Shahrukh Khan was at Cannes in 2002 for his much talked movie Devdas' screening. The actor who was a budding artist back then became sesation as he walked on the red carpet with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor wore a black suit with white shirt and a bow tie.

R MADHAVAN

R Madhavan made his debut as a director with his recent movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Being overwhelmned with the kind of appreciation the movie received, he made his appearance at Cannes 2022. Wearing a black color suit, Madhavan donned the triangle shaped sunglasses. Sporting the glittery outfit, the atcor had a broad smile on his face.