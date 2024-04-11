Cannes 2024: From Vijay Varma To Shahrukh Khan, Here Are Indian Men Who Nailed The Red Carpet

Indian
Men
Donning
Red
Carpet
At
Cannes:
Cannes'
red
carpte
is
all
about
glamor.
While
the
Cannes
red
carpet
dazzles
with
glamour,
the
focus
often
gravitates
towards
the
glamorous
gowns
adorning
actresses.
Yet,
amidst
this
glitzy
affair,
Indian
men
have
made
a
striking
presence,
capturing
everyone's
attention
with
their
dapper
ensembles.
Join
us
as
we
spotlight
some
of
the
most
stylish
Indian
actors
and
filmmakers
who
commanded
the
Cannes
red
carpet
with
their
impeccable
looks.
Let's
dive
in!
VIJAY
VARMA
Vijay
Varma
is
one
of
the
most
loved
actor
in
the
industry.
The
actor
left
fans
mesmerizing
over
him
as
he
walked
down
the
red
carpet
in
all
black
ensemble.
The
actor
wearing
black
suit
charmed
his
fans
as
he
waved
towards
them.
With
fresh
and
power
packed
look,
the
actor
wore
Gaurav
Gupta's
designed
attire
at
Cannes
2023.
RAHUL
BHAT
Joining
many
Indian
faces
at
Cannes
2023,
Rahul
Bhat
was
the
one
who
appeared
at
it.
He
was
chosen
for
screening
at
the
biggest
fil
festival
for
film
Kennedy.
The
actor
was
accompanied
by
Anurag
Kashyap
and
Sunny
Leone.
Weaing
a
black
and
white
suit,
Rahul
looked
clean
and
drool
worthy
in
red
carpet
look.
The
legendary
Shahrukh
Khan
was
at
Cannes
in
2002
for
his
much
talked
movie
Devdas'
screening.
The
actor
who
was
a
budding
artist
back
then
became
sesation
as
he
walked
on
the
red
carpet
with
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan.
The
actor
wore
a
black
suit
with
white
shirt
and
a
bow
tie.
R
MADHAVAN
R
Madhavan
made
his
debut
as
a
director
with
his
recent
movie
Rocketry:
The
Nambi
Effect.
Being
overwhelmned
with
the
kind
of
appreciation
the
movie
received,
he
made
his
appearance
at
Cannes
2022.
Wearing
a
black
color
suit,
Madhavan
donned
the
triangle
shaped
sunglasses.
Sporting
the
glittery
outfit,
the
atcor
had
a
broad
smile
on
his
face.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 16:56 [IST]