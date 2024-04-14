Cannes 2024: From Satyajit Ray To Payal Kapadia, Here's Indian Directors Who Stole Spotlight At Film Festival

Indian Directors At Cannes: Indian cinema has played a crucial role at Cannes since 1946, from its inaugural appearance at the prestigious film festival to the attainment of the highly esteemed Palme d'Or award. Indian directors have swiftly ascended to the pinnacle of recognition. From the legendary Satyajit Ray to recent nominees like Payal Kapadia and Sandhya Suri, they have left an indelible mark with their captivating films. As Cannes 2024 approaches, let's delve into the works of some renowned Indian directors who have mesmerized audiences with their cinematic masterpieces.

INDIAN DIRECTORS WHO WON AT CANNES

Chetan Anand

Indians winning at Cannes started way back in 1946 with Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar. Chetan was the founder of Navketa Films and was awarded with Grand Prix Prize at Cannes. He has made some masterpieces in Bollywood like Heer Ranjha, Hindustan Ki Kasan, Kudrat, Haqeeqat, and more.

Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray is known as one of the greatest and most influential directors of Indian cinema. Being a director, screenwriter, author essayist, illustrator, and even calligrapher, Satyajit Ray was an all-rounder. He made some of the most renowned movies of all time like Panther Panchali, Nayak: The Hero, Devi, Mahanagar, and many more. Satyajit won at Cannes for his Panther Panchali.

Mrinal Sen

Mrinal Sen was primarily known for making Bengali movies, a few Hindi ones and some Telugu as well. His some of the well-known movies are Bhuvan Shome, Mrigayaa, Ek Din Pratidin, and others. Mrinal Sen won Jury Prize for Kharji at Cannes.

Shaunak Sen

Shaunak Sen got his fame at the very young age. The filmmaker, video artist, and scholar won Golden Eye for All That Breathes. The award winning movie is a 2022 released documentary film that explores mankind's connection to wildlife and climate change.

Payal Kapadia

Payal Kapadia's name might have come into limelight now but her fame roots back in 2021. Payal won Golden Eye for her movie A Night of Knowing Nothing. For the same movie, she was also nominated for Camera d'Or. In 2024, Payal's All We Imagine As Light has been nominated for Palme d'Or.