Cannes 2024: From Satyajit Ray To Payal Kapadia, Here's Indian Directors Who Stole Spotlight At Film Festival

Indian
Directors
At
Cannes:
Indian
cinema
has
played
a
crucial
role
at
Cannes
since
1946,
from
its
inaugural
appearance
at
the
prestigious
film
festival
to
the
attainment
of
the
highly
esteemed
Palme
d'Or
award.
Indian
directors
have
swiftly
ascended
to
the
pinnacle
of
recognition.
From
the
legendary
Satyajit
Ray
to
recent
nominees
like
Payal
Kapadia
and
Sandhya
Suri,
they
have
left
an
indelible
mark
with
their
captivating
films.
As
Cannes
2024
approaches,
let's
delve
into
the
works
of
some
renowned
Indian
directors
who
have
mesmerized
audiences
with
their
cinematic
masterpieces.
INDIAN
DIRECTORS
WHO
WON
AT
CANNES
Chetan
Anand
Indians
winning
at
Cannes
started
way
back
in
1946
with
Chetan
Anand's
Neecha
Nagar.
Chetan
was
the
founder
of
Navketa
Films
and
was
awarded
with
Grand
Prix
Prize
at
Cannes.
He
has
made
some
masterpieces
in
Bollywood
like
Heer
Ranjha,
Hindustan
Ki
Kasan,
Kudrat,
Haqeeqat,
and
more.
Satyajit
Ray
Satyajit
Ray
is
known
as
one
of
the
greatest
and
most
influential
directors
of
Indian
cinema.
Being
a
director,
screenwriter,
author
essayist,
illustrator,
and
even
calligrapher,
Satyajit
Ray
was
an
all-rounder.
He
made
some
of
the
most
renowned
movies
of
all
time
like
Panther
Panchali,
Nayak:
The
Hero,
Devi,
Mahanagar,
and
many
more.
Satyajit
won
at
Cannes
for
his
Panther
Panchali.
Mrinal
Sen
Mrinal
Sen
was
primarily
known
for
making
Bengali
movies,
a
few
Hindi
ones
and
some
Telugu
as
well.
His
some
of
the
well-known
movies
are
Bhuvan
Shome,
Mrigayaa,
Ek
Din
Pratidin,
and
others.
Mrinal
Sen
won
Jury
Prize
for
Kharji
at
Cannes.
Shaunak
Sen
Shaunak
Sen
got
his
fame
at
the
very
young
age.
The
filmmaker,
video
artist,
and
scholar
won
Golden
Eye
for
All
That
Breathes.
The
award
winning
movie
is
a
2022
released
documentary
film
that
explores
mankind's
connection
to
wildlife
and
climate
change.
Payal
Kapadia
Payal
Kapadia's
name
might
have
come
into
limelight
now
but
her
fame
roots
back
in
2021.
Payal
won
Golden
Eye
for
her
movie
A
Night
of
Knowing
Nothing.
For
the
same
movie,
she
was
also
nominated
for
Camera
d'Or.
In
2024,
Payal's
All
We
Imagine
As
Light
has
been
nominated
for
Palme
d'Or.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 20:48 [IST]