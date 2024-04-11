Cannes 2024 Lineup Revealed: A Look At Indian Female Directors Who's Set To Celebrate Triumph On Global Stage

Cannes
2024:
Full
lineup
of
movies
screening
and
in
competition
at
77th
Festival
de
Cannes
has
been
unveiled.
We
already
knew
that
the
biggest
film
festival
of
the
year
will
be
starting
with
Quentin
Dupieux's
'The
Second
Act'.
It
has
now
been
unveiled
that
two
of
the
Indian
films
have
been
featured
to
compete
at
iconic
French
festival.
Indian
female
directors
Sandhya
Suri
and
Payal
Kapadia
is
growing
in
the
industry,
bagging
themselves
a
special
appearance
at
Cannes
2024
with
their
film
being
chosen
for
the
screening.
PAYAL
KAPADIA'S
ALL
WE
IMAGINE
AS
LIGHT
Payal's
documentary
film
'A
Night
of
Knowing
Nothing'
was
screened
last
year
in
Canned.
The
director
has
once
again
made
another
noteworthy
movie,
"All
We
Imagine
As
Light'.
With
this
movie,
the
director
has
made
her
debut
in
fiction
movies.
Being
co-produced
by
India
and
France,
the
flick
tells
the
story
of
two
nurse
from
Kerala
who
survives
the
hustling
life
of
Mumbai.
Payal's
All
We
Imagine
As
Light
is
competing
for
the
Palme
d'Or.
SANDHYA
SURI'S
SANTOSH
The
Indian
director
Sandhya
Suri
is
best
known
for
movies
like
'The
Field',
I
For
India',
and
'Santosh'.
BAFTA
Award
nominated
movie
Santosh
is
now
making
it
to
the
Cannes.
The
character
driven
neo-noir
movie
set
in
hinterlands
of
Northern
India
is
up
for
Un
Certain
Regard
at
Cannes,
films
selected
from
cultures
near
an
far
for
their
original
and
different
work.
This
year
only
two
movies
from
India
has
made
it
to
Cannes
lineup.
Last
year,
Anurag
Kashyap's
Kenndy
was
selected
for
the
Midnight
Screening
category.
Anurag
Kashyap
was
present
at
the
event
with
the
lead
actors
Sunny
Leone
and
Abhilash
Thapliyal.
Cannes
2024
is
all
set
to
take
placefrom
May
14
to
May
25,
2024.
Let
us
further
to
adore
the
famed
Indian
actor
actresses
look
at
the
biggest
film
festival
of
the
year.