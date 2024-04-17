Cannes: When Urvashi Rautela 'Copied' Cartier's Crocodile Design & Fans Dubbed Her 'Second Hand Embarrassment'

Urvashi
Rautela
At
Cannes:
Besides
Cannes,
Urvashi
Rautela
makes
sure
to
bring
all
eyes
on
her
from
time
to
time.
She
was
recently
the
talk
of
the
town
because
of
her
beef
with
cricketer
Rishabh
Panth.
Well
as
we
recall
all
her
mischieves,
let
us
take
a
look
back
at
the
time
when
she
flaunted
a
crocodile
necklace
on
red
carpet.
Urvashi
became
the
sesation
at
Cannes
last
year
with
her
bold
appearance.
Even
though
Urvashi
had
a
big
smile
and
loads
of
confidence
in
herself
as
she
donned
the
red
carpte,
but
the
actress
cum
model
surely
was
not
much
praised
by
the
fans.
Let
us
break
down
what
happened
at
Cannes
2023.
URVASHI
RAUTELA
WORE
CROCODILE
NECKLACE
AT
CANNES
2023
Indian
actresses
often
turns
all
the
heads
around
as
they
walk
on
red
carpet.
But
they
are
not
often
remembered
for
their
best
selves.
When
Urvashi
walked
the
red
carpte
at
Cannes
2023,
she
wore
a
big
pink
ruffled
gown.
The
strapless
tulle
gown
had
flowy
and
tiered
sihoutte.
Even
though
her
dress
was
something
that
caught
everyone's
attention
but
her
necklace
was
something
that
left
everyone
stare
at
her
for
least
a
minute.
According
to
Urvashi's
Brut
Interview,
she
wore
Cartier
iconic
crocodile
necklace.
Cartier's
famed
necklace
includes
two
alligator
in
it,
one
crafted
with
18-karat
gold
and
other
being
loaded
with
18-karat
white
gold.
Even
though
Urvashi
claims
to
wear
the
Cartier
necklace
but
the
original
piece
has
green
colored
crocodile
on
the
bottom
of
other
golden
one,
while
the
one
Urvashi
wore
was
opposite
with
green
color
under
golden
one.
URVASHI
RAUTELA
BRUTALLY
TROLLED
FOR
ALLEGEDLY
FLAUNTING
FAKE
CARTIER
NECKLACE
A
user
uploaded
an
interview
video
of
Urvashi
where
the
actress
is
seen
claiming
that
she
is
talking
about
the
iconic
piece
that
she
wore
at
Cannes.
The
model
claimed,
"It
was
worn
by
Monica
Bellucci" in
Cannes
2006.
In
this
thread
a
user
compared
Urvashi's
necklace
with
the
original
Cartier
piece,
saying,
"I'm
sorry
but
I
really
don't
think
the
one
she
wore
is
the
real
deal
😭
I
mean
her's
looks
like
a
plastic
version
compared
to
the
one
that
she's
talking
about.
And
the
green
crocodile
is
on
the
wrong
side."
Another
mocked
at
the
actress,
"Can't
believe
that
she
wore
a
piece
that
was
inspired
by
Cartier
(saw
the
matching
earrings
too)
and
lied
on
camera
that
it's
iconic
and
has
a
history." Another
mocked
the
star,
"Second
hand
embarrassment.
If
you
really
want
to
give
a
bite
about
it,
atleast
do
a
simple
google
search
instead
of
sounding
like
a
student
who
is
making
up
the
answer
on
the
go."
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 14:18 [IST]