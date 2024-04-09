Cannes 2024: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Dubbed 'Chicken Shawarma' For Donning Silver 'Foil Wrap'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled At Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was and still is considered one of the most beautiful yet talented woman in Bollywood. But, there are some moments when even this epitome of charmer got trolled. Last year at Cannes, Aishwarya was brutally trolled on social media. Many labeled the actress with funny name like "chicken shwarma" as the beauty queen donned the red carpet with her regal presence. The actress was at Cannes' red carpet along with her daughter Aradhya.

As Aishwarya wore a mermaid gown with big silver hood, fans brutally trolled her on social media. A user wrote on Instagram, "Worst possible looks! Could not expect it from Aishwarya." Another joked, "She looks exactly like my chicken roll delivered by swiggy." One claimed, "Queen nahi ghost lagri." A fan mocked the actress, "Chicken shorma lag rahi hai aluminium foil me."

Aishwarya flaunted herself in Sophie Couture Dress for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere at Cannes 2023. The silver dress had a big black bow in the front. For makeup, the actress opted for black winged eyeliner, bold red lipstick, and shimmery eyeshadown. Wearing the dark tresses, she straightened her hair in midde part. Aishwarya was accessorized with two diamond rings. Moreover, Aishwarya wore The Venus Sculpture, designed by Gaurav Gupta at 75th Festival de Cannes.

The 77th Festival de Cannes will commence from May 14-25. The biggest event of the year will be hosted by French actress and comedian Camille Cottin. And, the jury president of the evnt will be 'Barbie' actress Greta Gerwig. The opening movie of Cannes 2024 will be Quentin Dupieux directed 'The Second Act'. Quentin's flick is also selected to be screened out of competition. Besides this, the other movie that is screening out of competition is George Miller directed 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.