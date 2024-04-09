Cannes 2024: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Got Dubbed 'Chicken Shawarma' For Donning Silver 'Foil Wrap'

Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
Trolled
At
Cannes:
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
was
and
still
is
considered
one
of
the
most
beautiful
yet
talented
woman
in
Bollywood.
But,
there
are
some
moments
when
even
this
epitome
of
charmer
got
trolled.
Last
year
at
Cannes,
Aishwarya
was
brutally
trolled
on
social
media.
Many
labeled
the
actress
with
funny
name
like
"chicken
shwarma" as
the
beauty
queen
donned
the
red
carpet
with
her
regal
presence.
The
actress
was
at
Cannes'
red
carpet
along
with
her
daughter
Aradhya.
AISHWARYA
RAI
BACHCHAN
BRUTALLY
TROLLED
AT
CANNES
As
Aishwarya
wore
a
mermaid
gown
with
big
silver
hood,
fans
brutally
trolled
her
on
social
media.
A
user
wrote
on
Instagram,
"Worst
possible
looks!
Could
not
expect
it
from
Aishwarya."
Another
joked,
"She
looks
exactly
like
my
chicken
roll
delivered
by
swiggy."
One
claimed,
"Queen
nahi
ghost
lagri."
A
fan
mocked
the
actress,
"Chicken
shorma
lag
rahi
hai
aluminium
foil
me."
Aishwarya
flaunted
herself
in
Sophie
Couture
Dress
for
'Indiana
Jones
and
the
Dial
of
Destiny' premiere
at
Cannes
2023.
The
silver
dress
had
a
big
black
bow
in
the
front.
For
makeup,
the
actress
opted
for
black
winged
eyeliner,
bold
red
lipstick,
and
shimmery
eyeshadown.
Wearing
the
dark
tresses,
she
straightened
her
hair
in
midde
part.
Aishwarya
was
accessorized
with
two
diamond
rings.
Moreover,
Aishwarya
wore
The
Venus
Sculpture,
designed
by
Gaurav
Gupta
at
75th
Festival
de
Cannes.
The
77th
Festival
de
Cannes
will
commence
from
May
14-25.
The
biggest
event
of
the
year
will
be
hosted
by
French
actress
and
comedian
Camille
Cottin.
And,
the
jury
president
of
the
evnt
will
be
'Barbie'
actress
Greta
Gerwig.
The
opening
movie
of
Cannes
2024
will
be
Quentin
Dupieux
directed
'The
Second
Act'.
Quentin's
flick
is
also
selected
to
be
screened
out
of
competition.
Besides
this,
the
other
movie
that
is
screening
out
of
competition
is
George
Miller
directed
'Furiosa:
A
Mad
Max
Saga'.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 20:40 [IST]