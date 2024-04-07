Crew: Kareena Reveals What Attracted Her To Kriti-Tabu’s Heist Comedy; Opens Up About Fav Song, Scene & More

Kareena
Kapoor
Shares
Unseen
Pics
Of
Crew:
Ever
since
the
premiere,
Crew
has
been
all
over
the
headlines.
The
movie
is
inching
towrads
Rs
100
crore
box
office
collection
globally.
Amid
such
great
success,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
took
to
social
media
to
share
some
of
the
moments
that
attracted
her
most
while
making
the
movie.
The
actress
posted
an
"Ask
Me
Anything" story
on
Instagram.
This
made
fans
ask
Kareena
every
details
about
the
movie,
from
her
favorite
scene
to
favorite
song
to
unseen
moments.
Replying
to
her
awaited
fans,
Kareena
claimed
that
she
is
a
"Diljit
girl
forever."
Let
us
look
into
the
deatils
shared
by
Bebo.
KAREENA
KAPOOR
KHAN
SHARES
UNSEEN
PICS
FROM
CREW
After
Crew's
huge
success
on
box
office,
Kareena
was
asked
by
one
of
her
fans
to
"share
an
unseen
pictuyre
of
your
crew
cast."
She
then
shared
a
moment
where
all
the
three
ladies,
Kareena
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu
is
sitting
with
the
makers
of
the
film.
Tabu
was
seen
induldged
in
Anil
Kapoor
as
he
was
showing
the
actress
something
in
his
phone.
Kareena
smiled
as
she
realized
being
captured
by
the
camera.
Kriti
on
the
other
hand
seemed
to
laughing
at
some
joke.
The
makers
and
the
cast
seemed
to
be
on
set
sitting
inside
a
tent.
WHAT
ATTRACTED
KAREENA
KAPOOR
KHAN
THE
MOST
WHILE
FILMING
CREW?
ACTRESS
SHARES
FAVORITE
SCENE,
SONG,
AND
MORE
When
asked
by
a
fan
"What
attracted
you
the
most
while
reading
CREW
script,"
the
actress
replied,
"has
to
be
the
comedy,
doing
it
after
soooo
longggg."
She
went
on
to
add
one
of
her
famous
comedy
lines
from
the
movie,
saying,
"Sona
Kahan
hai."
The
actress
further
shared
that
her
favorite
scene
from
Crew
is
where
she
was
making
faces
to
teaser
her
colleagues.
When
asked
about
her
favorite
song
from
Crew,
Kareena
claimed
that
she
is
a
"Diljit
girl
forever,"
sharing
a
clip
from
'Naina' song.
Furthermore,
Kareena
went
on
to
describe
shooting
in
one
word
saying,
"Gutsssss."
When
asked
about
the
favorite
line
from
the
movie,
Bebo
replied,
"6
mahino
se
sirf
veg,
non-veg,
veg,
non-veg
lagee
hue
hai...
vo
bhi
FREE
mai."
Kareena
also
spilled
tea
about
her
upcoming
movie.
Sharing
one
of
the
photos
from
'Singham
Again' Kareena
said,
"See
you
next
in
the
cop
verse."
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 11:27 [IST]