Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Theatrical Release

Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
is
one
of
the
most
sought
after
actresses
in
Bollywood.
And
while
it
is
always
a
treat
to
watch
her
onscreen,
the
diva
is
now
making
headlines
for
her
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Crew
which
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
movies
the
year.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
Crew
happens
to
be
a
heist
comedy
which
also
features
Tabu,
Kriti
Sanon,
Kapil
Sharma
and
Diljit
Dosanjh
in
the
lead.
To
note,
Kareena,
Kriti
and
Tabu,
who
are
collaborating
for
the
first
time,
will
be
seen
playing
the
roles
of
air
hostesses
in
the
film.
Needless
to
say,
fans
have
been
quite
excited
to
watch
this
flying
heist
comedy
drama.
Following
considerable
anticipation,
Crew
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today,
garnering
decent
reviews
from
audiences.
However,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
film
has
already
become
a
victim
of
piracy
within
hours
of
its
theatrical
release.
Reports
indicate
that
Crew
full
movie
has
been
leaked
online
mere
hours
after
it
was
showcased
on
the
big
screen.
For
the
uninitiated,
Crew
marks
Kareena's
third
collaboration
with
Diljit
after
Udta
Punjab
and
Good
Newwz
and
the
trailer
has
already
left
the
audience
impressed.
According
to
media
reports,
Crew
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
box
office
collection
worldwide.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like
Yodha,
Godzilla
x
Kong:
The
New
Empire,
Randeep
Hooda's
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar,
Maharani
season
3,
Article
370,
Shaitaan,
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
Aarya
Season
3,
The
Family
Plan
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.
