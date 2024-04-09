Crew Sequel: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti’s Film To Have Part 2? Producer Rhea Kapoor Spills Beans

Crew Sequel Update: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew continues to create a lot of buzz and how! The heist-comedy already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide on its 2nd weekend. The ending of the movie has sparked discussions about having a potential part 2. Now, producer Rhea Kapoor has finally spilled beans on possibilities for a Crew sequel.

Rhea Kapoor Spills Beans On Crew Sequel

After the sizzling success of the heist-comedy, we hear that Crew 2 is on cards. During a recent interview with Variety, Rhea Kapoor (co-producer of the heist-comedy) addressed the possibilities of making a sequel to Tabu, Bebo, Kriti's film.

Talking about it, Rhea explained that she is 'scared' of sequels. "I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ekta (Kapoor, co-producer) gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There's so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open ended," she said.

Previously, during a conversation with PTI, Kriti Sanon also revealed that she's hoping to reunite with her 'Crew' partners - Tabu and Bebo for a sequel. "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so," the actress said.

About Crew:

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Set against the backdrop of the airline industry, the heist-comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles.

