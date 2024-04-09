Crew Sequel: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti’s Film To Have Part 2? Producer Rhea Kapoor Spills Beans

Crew
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Crew
continues
to
create
a
lot
of
buzz
and
how!
The
heist-comedy
already
crossed
the
Rs
100-crore
mark
worldwide
on
its
2nd
weekend.
The
ending
of
the
movie
has
sparked
discussions
about
having
a
potential
part
2.
Now,
producer
Rhea
Kapoor
has
finally
spilled
beans
on
possibilities
for
a
Crew
sequel.
Rhea
Kapoor
Spills
Beans
On
Crew
Sequel
After
the
sizzling
success
of
the
heist-comedy,
we
hear
that
Crew
2
is
on
cards.
During
a
recent
interview
with
Variety,
Rhea
Kapoor
(co-producer
of
the
heist-comedy)
addressed
the
possibilities
of
making
a
sequel
to
Tabu,
Bebo,
Kriti's
film.
Talking
about
it,
Rhea
explained
that
she
is
'scared'
of
sequels.
"I
really
get
scared
of
sequels,
I'm
so
afraid
of
them,
Ekta
(Kapoor,
co-producer)
gets
so
annoyed
with
me...
but
this
is
the
first
film
where
I
finished
the
film
and
a
week
later,
my
writers
have
messaged
me
and
told
me
that
they
have
an
idea
for
the
sequel.
I
was
like,
this
is
crazy.
This
is
insane.
There's
so
much
excitement
and
joy
around
this
film
that
this
time
I
might
actually
just
do
it.
But
I
actually
think
that
this
film
could
make
a
really
fun
sequel
because
the
end
is
open
ended,"
she
said.
Previously,
during
a
conversation
with
PTI,
Kriti
Sanon
also
revealed
that
she's
hoping
to
reunite
with
her
'Crew'
partners
-
Tabu
and
Bebo
for
a
sequel.
"People
have
been
loving
it.
We
would
genuinely
love
to
be
back
and
do
something
fun.
Obviously,
it
puts
a
lot
of
pressure
on
the
writers...
It's
the
audience
that
motivates
the
makers
for
a
sequel.
When
they
love
something
so
much,
you
feel
you
can
definitely
do
something
next.
So,
hope
so,"
the
actress
said.
About
Crew:
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan,
Crew
stars
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
airline
industry,
the
heist-comedy
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
prominent
roles.