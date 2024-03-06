Crew Song Naina: Netizens Are In Love With Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah's Song & These Tweets Are Proof

The
entertainment
landscape
is
buzzing
with
the
release
of
'Naina',
the
first
song
from
the
eagerly
anticipated
movie
'Crew'.
Featuring
the
stellar
ensemble
of
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon,
the
track
has
quickly
become
a
social
media
sensation,
hailed
as
the
year's
biggest.
The
magic
of
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Badshah,
known
for
delivering
hit
after
hit,
shines
brightly
once
again,
captivating
audiences
with
their
latest
collaboration.
Upon
its
release,
'Naina'
carved
a
niche
for
itself
among
fans,
who
took
to
social
media
platforms
to
share
their
admiration
for
the
groovy
tune.
The
track's
infectious
energy,
coupled
with
the
mesmerizing
performances
of
its
leading
ladies,
has
garnered
widespread
acclaim.
The
rap
verses
by
Badshah
have
particularly
resonated
with
listeners,
adding
a
layer
of
dynamism
to
the
song.
The
on-screen
chemistry
between
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Diljit
Dosanjh
has
also
been
a
topic
of
much
praise,
further
solidifying
the
song's
appeal.
The
song's
widespread
acceptance
is
evident
on
Instagram,
where
it
has
become
a
popular
choice
for
reels,
amplifying
its
reach
and
popularity.
Fans
have
been
vocal
about
their
appreciation,
lauding
the
performances,
beats,
and
overall
vibe
of
'Naina'.
The
synergy
of
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon,
dubbed
by
fans
as
the
'three
queens',
has
been
particularly
highlighted,
alongside
the
captivating
voice
of
Diljit
Dosanjh.
Here
are
some
of
the
reactions
from
netizens:
"Naina
hits
the
bullseye!
A
really
good
song!
3
Queens
look
stunning
too!
#KareenaKapoorKhan
#Tabu
#KritiSanon
#Crew"
-
Neolin
(@iamneolin01),
March
5,
2024.
"#naina
song
out
from
#crew
movie
@diljitdosanjh
voice
makes
this
track
even
more
beautiful
and
3
queens
#Tabu
#KareenaKapoorKhan
@kritisanon
together
#higarmi
@Its_Badshah
is
the
word
#rajranjodh"
-
ᅠhari
somaiyaᅠ
(prabhas's
fan)
(@harisomaiya2),
March
5,
2024.
"Hotness
of
#KritiSanon,
#KareenaKapoorKhan
&
#Tabu
+
Sweet
Voice
of
#DiljitDosanjh
#NainaSong,
out
now"
-
CinemaLover
(@Shiba3808),
March
5,
2024.
"Bebo,
Tabu
and
Kriti
are
just
slaying
here.
Diljit
is
gold,
anything
he
does
nowadays
just
seems
brilliant.
But
Kareena
is
still
the
'it
girl',
completely
overshadowed
everyone.
#NainaSong
#CrewMovie
#KritiSanon
#Tabu
#KareenaKapoor
#DiljitDosanjh"
-
Aayush
Gupta
(@aayushg967),
March
5,
2024.
'Crew',
directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
and
produced
under
the
banners
of
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network,
is
poised
to
be
one
of
the
year's
most
significant
releases.
With
its
intriguing
storyline
and
star-studded
cast,
the
film
is
set
to
premiere
in
theaters
on
March
29th,
2024,
promising
to
be
a
cinematic
treat
for
audiences
nationwide.