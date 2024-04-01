Crew Takes Over Times Square! Becomes The Biggest Opening Hindi Film In North America This Year!

Ever
since
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
'Crew'
has
been
released,
it
has
made
the
audiences
glued
to
it.
The
film
has
indeed
arrived
as
the
biggest
commercial
family
entertainer
that
offers
unlimited
fun
and
madness
to
audiences.
With
amazing
word
of
mouth,
the
film
is
setting
the
screens
on
fire
and
winning
hearts
in
India.
It
has
also
proved
its
mettle
globally
and
has
made
its
presence
in
Times
Square
and
has
emerged
as
the
biggest
opening
Hindi
film
in
North
America
this
year.
The
film
has
made
its
presence
on
the
Times
Square.
Crew
is
casting
its
magic
on
the
international
audiences,
and
they
have
given
a
thumbs
up
to
the
film.
With
the
trend,
it
is
moving;
it
won't
be
enormous
to
say
that
'Crew'
will
be
having
another
glorious
run
in
cinemas
across
the
globe.
Having
paved
a
successful
weekend
with
its
rising
box
office
collections,
The
film's
worldwide
gross
total
amounted
to
62.53
crore.
Prepare
to
embark
on
a
cinematic
journey
like
never
before
with
Crew.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A.
Krishnan,
this
highly
anticipated
film
from
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network
is
now
released
on
the
big
screens.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 20:30 [IST]