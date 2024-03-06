Critics Choice Awards 2024 Full Nominations List: 12th Fail, Kaathal, Joram- Who Will Win Best Film?

Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations list: The Indian entertainment industry is abuzz with the latest announcement of the Critics' Choice Awards 2024 nominations, celebrating the pinnacle of talent across feature films, short films, and web series in the country. This prestigious event is set to honor the creativity and artistic achievements of the Indian film and digital content realm.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Full Nominations List

Among the films that have caught the eye of the critics this year are "12th Fail," "Dhuin," "Joram," and "Kaathal - The Core." These cinematic pieces have been acknowledged for their unique storytelling and compelling narratives.

In the acting categories, some of the country's most acclaimed actors have found themselves in the running for the coveted awards. Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, and Manoj Bajpayee are nominated for their exceptional performances in various feature films. The legendary Mammootty, alongside Kay Kay Menon, showcases the diversity and richness of Indian cinema.

On the actresses' front, Sonakshi Sinha, Shefali Shah, and Kalki Koechlin have been recognized for their powerful roles that have left a mark on audiences and critics alike.

The direction category boasts of notable names, including Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Devashish Makhija, P. S. Vinothraj, Avinash Arun, and Rima Das. Their visionary direction has been instrumental in bringing compelling narratives to life, showcasing the versatility and depth of Indian cinema.

Awards Categories and Ceremony

The Critics' Choice Awards are divided into three main segments: feature film nominations, web series nominations, and short film nominations. This categorization ensures a wide range of content is acknowledged, from traditional cinema to the burgeoning field of digital series and impactful short films. The winners will be selected across several categories, including best film, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best writing, best director, best editing, and best cinematography, among others.

The awards ceremony, set to take place on March 12, promises to be a memorable event, celebrating the best of Indian cinema and digital content. It serves as a testament to the diverse and rich storytelling that the Indian entertainment industry has to offer. The Critics' Choice Awards 2024 not only highlight the talent and creativity of the nominees but also underscore the vibrant cultural tapestry of Indian cinema.