Critics Choice Awards 2024 Full Nominations List: 12th Fail, Kaathal, Joram- Who Will Win Best Film?

The
Indian
entertainment
industry
is
abuzz
with
the
latest
announcement
of
the
Critics'
Choice
Awards
2024
nominations,
celebrating
the
pinnacle
of
talent
across
feature
films,
short
films,
and
web
series
in
the
country.
This
prestigious
event
is
set
to
honor
the
creativity
and
artistic
achievements
of
the
Indian
film
and
digital
content
realm.
Among
the
films
that
have
caught
the
eye
of
the
critics
this
year
are
"12th
Fail,"
"Dhuin,"
"Joram," and
"Kaathal
-
The
Core."
These
cinematic
pieces
have
been
acknowledged
for
their
unique
storytelling
and
compelling
narratives.
In
the
acting
categories,
some
of
the
country's
most
acclaimed
actors
have
found
themselves
in
the
running
for
the
coveted
awards.
Shahid
Kapoor,
Vikrant
Massey,
Vijay
Varma,
and
Manoj
Bajpayee
are
nominated
for
their
exceptional
performances
in
various
feature
films.
The
legendary
Mammootty,
alongside
Kay
Kay
Menon,
showcases
the
diversity
and
richness
of
Indian
cinema.
On
the
actresses'
front,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Shefali
Shah,
and
Kalki
Koechlin
have
been
recognized
for
their
powerful
roles
that
have
left
a
mark
on
audiences
and
critics
alike.
The
direction
category
boasts
of
notable
names,
including
Vidhu
Vinod
Chopra,
Devashish
Makhija,
P.
S.
Vinothraj,
Avinash
Arun,
and
Rima
Das.
Their
visionary
direction
has
been
instrumental
in
bringing
compelling
narratives
to
life,
showcasing
the
versatility
and
depth
of
Indian
cinema.
Awards
Categories
and
Ceremony
The
Critics'
Choice
Awards
are
divided
into
three
main
segments:
feature
film
nominations,
web
series
nominations,
and
short
film
nominations.
This
categorization
ensures
a
wide
range
of
content
is
acknowledged,
from
traditional
cinema
to
the
burgeoning
field
of
digital
series
and
impactful
short
films.
The
winners
will
be
selected
across
several
categories,
including
best
film,
best
actor,
best
actress,
best
supporting
actor,
best
supporting
actress,
best
writing,
best
director,
best
editing,
and
best
cinematography,
among
others.
The
awards
ceremony,
set
to
take
place
on
March
12,
promises
to
be
a
memorable
event,
celebrating
the
best
of
Indian
cinema
and
digital
content.
It
serves
as
a
testament
to
the
diverse
and
rich
storytelling
that
the
Indian
entertainment
industry
has
to
offer.
The
Critics' Choice
Awards
2024
not
only
highlight
the
talent
and
creativity
of
the
nominees
but
also
underscore
the
vibrant
cultural
tapestry
of
Indian
cinema.