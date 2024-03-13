Critics' Choice Awards 2024 FULL Winners List: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail , Kohrra, Joram Win BIG

Short film category:

Best Short Film: 'Nocturnal Burger '

Best Director: Reema Maya for 'Nocturnal Burger '

Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'

Best Actress: Millo Sunka for 'Nocturnal Burger '

Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for 'Giddh (The Scavenger) '

Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for 'Last Days of Summer '

Web series category:

Best Web Series: 'Kohrra'

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane for 'Jubilee'

Best Actor: Suvinder Vicky for 'Kohrra'

Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for 'Trial by Fire'

Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for 'Jubilee'

Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'

Best Writing : Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for 'Kohrra'

Feature films category:

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'

Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Best Actress: Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'

Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for 'Jaane Jaan'

Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for 'Goldfish'

Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'

Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for 'Joram'

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Three of Us'

Special Category:

Gender Sensitivity Award: Fire in the Mountains

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award: Usha Khanna