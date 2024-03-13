Critics' Choice Awards 2024 FULL Winners List: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail , Kohrra, Joram Win BIG

Short
film
category:
Best
Short
Film:
'Nocturnal
Burger
'
Best
Director:
Reema
Maya
for
'Nocturnal
Burger
'
Best
Actor:
Sanjay
Mishra
for
'Giddh
(The
Scavenger)'
Best
Actress:
Millo
Sunka
for
'Nocturnal
Burger
'
Best
Writing:
Ashok
Sankhla
and
Manish
Saini
for
'Giddh
(The
Scavenger)
'
Best
Cinematography:
Jigmet
Wangchuk
for
'Last
Days
of
Summer
'
Web
series
category:
Best
Web
Series:
'Kohrra'
Best
Director:
Vikramaditya
Motwane
for
'Jubilee'
Best
Actor:
Suvinder
Vicky
for
'Kohrra'
Best
Actress:
Rajshri
Deshpande
for
'Trial
by
Fire'
Best
Supporting
Actor:
Sidhant
Gupta
for
'Jubilee'
Best
Supporting
Actress:
Amruta
Subhash
for
'Lust
Stories
S2:
The
Mirror'
Best
Writing
:
Gunjit
Chopra,
Diggi
Sisodia
and
Sudip
Sharma
for
'Kohrra'
Feature
films
category:
Best
Feature
Film:
12th
Fail
Best
Director:
P.
S.
Vinothraj
for
'Koozhangal
(Pebbles)'
Best
Actor:
Vikrant
Massey
for
'12th
Fail'
Best
Actress:
Shefali
Shah
for
'Three
of
Us'
Best
Supporting
Actor:
Jaideep
Ahlawat
for
'Jaane
Jaan'
Best
Supporting
Actress:
Deepti
Naval
for
'Goldfish'
Best
Writing:
Devashish
Makhija
for
'Joram'
Best
Editing:
Abhro
Banerjee
for
'Joram'
Best
Cinematography:
Avinash
Arun
Dhaware
for
'Three
of
Us'
Special
Category:
Gender
Sensitivity
Award:
Fire
in
the
Mountains
Extraordinary
Contribution
to
Cinema
Award:
Usha
Khanna
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:41 [IST]