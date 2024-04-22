De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor Casting Update Sparks Humour Fest On Internet: See TWEETS

De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Update: A sequel to Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 2019 rom-com, De De Pyaar De, is on cards and the latest update has piqued everyone's curiousity even more. De De Pyaar De will reunite Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan and will reportedly pick up the story from where it ended in the first part. Devgn will reprise his role as a 50-something middle aged NRI named Ashish. As per recent developments, it's going to be Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor in De De Pyaar De 2 and the latest casting update has sparked humour fest on the internet...

Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor In De De Pyaar De 2

According to Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor has joined Ajay and Rakul for the sequel and will play a key role in the rom-com. A source informed the portal -

"Anil was bowled over by the concept of DDPD 2 and it was an instant yes from him. The humor quotient in De De Pyaar De 2 is said to be a level above the prequel, with an interesting dynamic between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor."

"The tussle between Kapoor's character and Ajay Devgn is the standout feature of De De Pyaar De 2. It's a dynamic that got both excited as they have never shared an on-screen equation like this before. The sequel follows Ajay and Rakul's comedic escapades as they strive to win over Rakul's family."

It is being speculated that Anil will be seen as Rakul's father in the sequel.

De De Pyaar De 2 Casting Update Sparks Humour Fest

As soon as the news broke out, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and put on their comic caps and started reacting to the report.

On user wrote, "sasur ka role mil rha h kya anil ji ko, lekin interesting hoga character 😂", while another one tweeted, "Ab Mazza aayega na bidu 😂"

Hahahaha…. He must be playing Rakul’s father…just imagining making me laugh… hahaha.. what will happen in movie? — Manas.R.Mohanty (@ManasMohan44667) April 22, 2024

sasur ka role mil rha h kya anil ji ko, lekin interesting hoga character 😂 — Sanjeev Kumar (@Zindagi_life_) April 22, 2024

Ab Mazza aayega na bidu 😂 — Sagarmatha Shrestha (@Mteverest69) April 22, 2024

More About De De Pyaar De 2

Directed by Anshul Sharma, DDPD 2 is expected to go on floors in June 2024 in London. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan, the sequel is scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2025.

