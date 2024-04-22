De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn Vs Anil Kapoor Casting Update Sparks Humour Fest On Internet: See TWEETS

De
De
Pyaar
De
2
Cast
Update:
A
sequel
to
Ajay
Devgn,
Tabu
and
Rakul
Preet
Singh
starrer
2019
rom-com,
De
De
Pyaar
De,
is
on
cards
and
the
latest
update
has
piqued
everyone's
curiousity
even
more.
De
De
Pyaar
De
will
reunite
Ajay
Devgn,
Bhushan
Kumar
and
Luv
Ranjan
and
will
reportedly
pick
up
the
story
from
where
it
ended
in
the
first
part.
Devgn
will
reprise
his
role
as
a
50-something
middle
aged
NRI
named
Ashish.
As
per
recent
developments,
it's
going
to
be
Ajay
Devgn
Vs
Anil
Kapoor
in
De
De
Pyaar
De
2
and
the
latest
casting
update
has
sparked
humour
fest
on
the
internet...
According
to
Pinkvilla,
Anil
Kapoor
has
joined
Ajay
and
Rakul
for
the
sequel
and
will
play
a
key
role
in
the
rom-com.
A
source
informed
the
portal
-
"Anil
was
bowled
over
by
the
concept
of
DDPD
2
and
it
was
an
instant
yes
from
him.
The
humor
quotient
in
De
De
Pyaar
De
2
is
said
to
be
a
level
above
the
prequel,
with
an
interesting
dynamic
between
Ajay
Devgn
and
Anil
Kapoor."
"The
tussle
between
Kapoor's
character
and
Ajay
Devgn
is
the
standout
feature
of
De
De
Pyaar
De
2.
It's
a
dynamic
that
got
both
excited
as
they
have
never
shared
an
on-screen
equation
like
this
before.
The
sequel
follows
Ajay
and
Rakul's
comedic
escapades
as
they
strive
to
win
over
Rakul's
family."
It
is
being
speculated
that
Anil
will
be
seen
as
Rakul's
father
in
the
sequel.