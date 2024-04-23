De De Pyar De 2: Anil Kapoor To Play THIS Role In Rakul Preet Singh & Ajay Devgn Starrer; Deets Inside

Rakul
Preet
Singh
is
one
of
the
Most
Prettiest
Actress
in
the
entertainment
industry.
While
the
actress
has
done
several
films
in
her
ever-rising
career,
the
one
film
that
shines
is
'De
De
Pyaar
De2'.
In
the
romantic
comedy
musical
drama,
the
beautiful
actress
essayed
the
character
of
Ayesha
in
the
film
and
as
Ajay
Devgn's
love
interest,
she
captured
billions
of
hearts
with
her
cuteness,
charming
screen
presence,
and
performance.
Ever
since
the
news
for
the
sequel
'De
De
Pyaar
De
2'
has
been
coming
out,
the
excitement
among
the
fans
and
the
audiences
is
at
its
peak
to
see
Rakul
Preet
Singh
casting
her
magic
again
as
the
iconic
character
Ayesha
in
the
sequel.
While
the
audience
awaits
to
see
her
pair
again
with
Ajay
Devgn
in
the
film,
this
time
the
cast
gets
more
excited
with
the
inclusion
of
Anil
Kapoor
in
the
film.
According
to
the
source,
"The
sequel
follows
Ajay
and
Rakul's
comedic
escapades,
This
time
the
tussle
is
to
to
win
over
Rakul's
family
and,
Anil
Kapoor
may
portray
the
father
of
Rakul's
character
in
the
sequel."
If
this
news
came
true
then
this
is
going
to
be
one
of
the
most
exciting
casting
in
recent
times.
Talking
about
the
sequel,
it
is
written
by
Luv
Ranjan
and
Tarun
Jain
while
Anshul
Sharma
will
direct
the
film,
which
will
go
on
floors
from
June
2024
and
will
be
released
in
cinemas
on
May
1st,
2025.
Meanwhile,
Rakul
Preet
Singh
will
be
seen
in
some
of
the
biggest
pan
India
projects
which
includes
Indian
2,
Ameeri,
Mere
Husband
Ki
Biwi.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 14:01 [IST]