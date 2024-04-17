Deepika Padukone Opts For Surrogacy? VIRAL Pic From Singham Again Makes Fans Joke 'Mother Isn't Mothering'

Deepika
Padukone
Spotted
With
No
Baby
Bump:
Two
photos
are
going
viral
on
the
internet,
revealing
leaked
scenes
from
Rohit
Shetty's
'Singham
Again'.
In
these
photos,
actress
Deepika
Padukone
is
seen
dressed
as
a
lady
police
officer.
Fans
have
noticed
something
unusual
in
the
photos:
the
absence
of
Deepika's
baby
bump.
This
has
led
many
to
speculate
whether
the
rumors
about
Deepika
and
Ranveer
Singh
opting
for
surrogacy
are
true.
Given
Deepika's
current
pregnancy
status
and
the
recent
nature
of
the
viral
photos,
one
would
expect
her
baby
bump
to
be
visible.
However,
her
stomach
appears
completely
flat
in
the
photo,
fueling
the
belief
in
surrogacy
rumors.
A
user
asked
in
confusion,
"Isn't
she
pregnant?" Another
joked,
"Mother
isn't
mothering
yet?"
One
wondered,
"Is
she
due
in
September??
Or
is
it
actually
surrogacy??.
Nothing
wrong
with
it
but
just
asking
to
confirm."
Are
Deepika
Padukone
&
Raveer
Singh
Opting
For
Surrogacy?
Deepika
Padukone
announced
her
pregnancy
news
on
social
media
on
February
29,
2024.
The
announcement
generally
comes
weeks
after
the
person
herself
is
sure
about
it.
bu
the
time
celebrities
inform
the
news
to
the
fans,
a
visible
baby
bump
is
seen.
However,
the
case
is
opposite
here.
Deepika's
baby
bump
is
nowhere
to
be
found.
Deepika
was
recently
spotted
at
Anant
Ambani
and
Radhika
Merchant's
pre-wedding
bash.
The
actress
did
not
have
any
sign
of
baby
bump,
making
everyone
believe
that
the
actress
has
opted
for
surrogacy.
Recently,
Deepika
was
also
spotted
by
paps
at
airport
where
she
was
seen
wearing
a
loose
sweater.
The
comment
section
instantly
flooded
with
many
saying
that
Deepika
does
not
want
to
ruin
her
fugure,
therefore,
is
opting
for
surrogacy.
Pictures
From
Singham
Again
Set
Goes
VIRAL
Recently,
two
photos
from
Singham
Again
set
is
going
viral.
In
the
first
photo,
Deepika
is
sporting
the
tight
bun
look
as
she
dons
the
lady
police
attire.
The
other
photo
consists
of
Rohit
Shetty
and
other
stunt
men
in
it.
As
the
crew
members
stand,
the
stuntment
seems
to
be
teaching
some
actiom
scenes
to
the
actress.