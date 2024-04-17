Deepika Padukone Opts For Surrogacy? VIRAL Pic From Singham Again Makes Fans Joke 'Mother Isn't Mothering'

Deepika Padukone Spotted With No Baby Bump: Two photos are going viral on the internet, revealing leaked scenes from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. In these photos, actress Deepika Padukone is seen dressed as a lady police officer. Fans have noticed something unusual in the photos: the absence of Deepika's baby bump. This has led many to speculate whether the rumors about Deepika and Ranveer Singh opting for surrogacy are true. Given Deepika's current pregnancy status and the recent nature of the viral photos, one would expect her baby bump to be visible. However, her stomach appears completely flat in the photo, fueling the belief in surrogacy rumors.

A user asked in confusion, "Isn't she pregnant?" Another joked, "Mother isn't mothering yet?" One wondered, "Is she due in September?? Or is it actually surrogacy??. Nothing wrong with it but just asking to confirm."

Are Deepika Padukone & Raveer Singh Opting For Surrogacy?

Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy news on social media on February 29, 2024. The announcement generally comes weeks after the person herself is sure about it. bu the time celebrities inform the news to the fans, a visible baby bump is seen. However, the case is opposite here. Deepika's baby bump is nowhere to be found. Deepika was recently spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. The actress did not have any sign of baby bump, making everyone believe that the actress has opted for surrogacy. Recently, Deepika was also spotted by paps at airport where she was seen wearing a loose sweater. The comment section instantly flooded with many saying that Deepika does not want to ruin her fugure, therefore, is opting for surrogacy.

Pictures From Singham Again Set Goes VIRAL

Recently, two photos from Singham Again set is going viral. In the first photo, Deepika is sporting the tight bun look as she dons the lady police attire. The other photo consists of Rohit Shetty and other stunt men in it. As the crew members stand, the stuntment seems to be teaching some actiom scenes to the actress.

Singham Again is all set to have it's theatrical release on 15 March, 2024.