Deepika Padukone Hints At Getting Rid Of Her ‘RK’ Tattoo? Mommy-To-Be Flaunts Tanned Back In VIRAL Pic

Deepika Padukone Flaunts Tanned Back In New Instagram Post: Deepika Padukone has always been the sensation of Bollywood. Apart from his notable professional life, the actress has always managed to grab a spot in the headlines for her personal life. One of them is her controversial RK tattoo, which is the initials of Ranbir Kapoor, following the affair with the star.

It was already known that the actress was in the process of removing the controversial RK tattoo following her break up with Ranbir Kapoor. However, since safe removal of a tattoo is a long process, it took time for Deepika to totally get rid of it. But in her latest Instagram picture, it seems that the actress has finally managed to remove the tattoo completely.

On Friday, the actress posted a picture of herself on Instagram flaunting her tanned back that she apparently got from a tropical vacation. She could be seen wearing a deep back cut sleeveless tank top and carrying a white tote bag. Her hair was tied up flaunting her bare neck where there was no sign of the tattoo. In the picture, she also tagged Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh's Reaction To The Post

Right after Deepika posted the picture, just like everytime, Ranveer became the fanboy and commented on the post. He wrote, "*sigh* #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life!" apprently hinting at their vacation.

More About Deepika Padukone's Dating History

Deepika Padukone dated Ranbir Kapoor for two years before the duo called it quits in 2009. Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh in 2018 after dating for 6 years. Recently, the duo announced their first pregnancy.