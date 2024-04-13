Deepika Padukone Hints At Getting Rid Of Her ‘RK’ Tattoo? Mommy-To-Be Flaunts Tanned Back In VIRAL Pic

Deepika
Padukone
Flaunts
Tanned
Back
In
New
Instagram
Post:
Deepika
Padukone
has
always
been
the
sensation
of
Bollywood.
Apart
from
his
notable
professional
life,
the
actress
has
always
managed
to
grab
a
spot
in
the
headlines
for
her
personal
life.
One
of
them
is
her
controversial
RK
tattoo,
which
is
the
initials
of
Ranbir
Kapoor,
following
the
affair
with
the
star.
Deepika
Padukone
Flaunts
Her
Tanned
Back
MINUS
The
RK
Tattoo
It
was
already
known
that
the
actress
was
in
the
process
of
removing
the
controversial
RK
tattoo
following
her
break
up
with
Ranbir
Kapoor.
However,
since
safe
removal
of
a
tattoo
is
a
long
process,
it
took
time
for
Deepika
to
totally
get
rid
of
it.
But
in
her
latest
Instagram
picture,
it
seems
that
the
actress
has
finally
managed
to
remove
the
tattoo
completely.
On
Friday,
the
actress
posted
a
picture
of
herself
on
Instagram
flaunting
her
tanned
back
that
she
apparently
got
from
a
tropical
vacation.
She
could
be
seen
wearing
a
deep
back
cut
sleeveless
tank
top
and
carrying
a
white
tote
bag.
Her
hair
was
tied
up
flaunting
her
bare
neck
where
there
was
no
sign
of
the
tattoo.
In
the
picture,
she
also
tagged
Ranveer
Singh.
Deepika
Padukone
dated
Ranbir
Kapoor
for
two
years
before
the
duo
called
it
quits
in
2009.
Deepika
got
married
to
Ranveer
Singh
in
2018
after
dating
for
6
years.
Recently,
the
duo
announced
their
first
pregnancy.
Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 19:44 [IST]