Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani Gets A Special Tribute From The Academy & Ranveer Singh Can’t Keep Calm

The Academy'sa Tribute To Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani: Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning, talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen and has left everyone in awe of her acting prowess. And while Deepika has given us several iconic characters in her career so far, her performance as Mastani from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani is often touted to be an unforgettable one.

Now, Deepika's performance in Bajirao Mastani is once again becoming the talk of the town as The Academy paid a special tribute to her song Deewani Mastani. Yes! You read it right. The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shared a clip of Deepika's performance in the song Deewani Mastani from Bajirao Mastani, also starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, on their official Instagram handle. Needless to say, it is a proud moment for Deepika and her fans.

While fans were gleaming with pride with The Academy's special tribute, proud husband Ranveer Singh couldn't keep calm as well. Taking to the comment section of the post, Ranveer wrote, "Mesmeric!" along with a star emoji. Meanwhile, fans have also been showering immense praise on Deepika. A fan commented, "The beauty of Deepika in this song, I don't think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her, this will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Hindi Cinema!!". Another fan called Deepika's performance as Mastani as iconic and wrote, "Deepika as Mastani is iconic so mesmerizing, u can't take your eyes off her".

As of now, Deepika is enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life as she is expecting her first baby with husband Ranveer Singh. The power couple is expected to welcome their baby in September this year. Talking about the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalaki 2898 AD along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Besides, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's much talked about Singham Again