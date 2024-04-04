Deepika Padukone’s Deewani Mastani Gets A Special Tribute From The Academy & Ranveer Singh Can’t Keep Calm

The
Academy'sa
Tribute
To
Deepika
Padukone's
Deewani
Mastani:
Deepika
Padukone
is
one
of
the
most
stunning,
talented
and
versatile
actresses
in
Bollywood
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
diva
has
proved
her
mettle
time
and
again
on
the
big
screen
and
has
left
everyone
in
awe
of
her
acting
prowess.
And
while
Deepika
has
given
us
several
iconic
characters
in
her
career
so
far,
her
performance
as
Mastani
from
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Bajirao
Mastani
is
often
touted
to
be
an
unforgettable
one.
Now,
Deepika's
performance
in
Bajirao
Mastani
is
once
again
becoming
the
talk
of
the
town
as
The
Academy
paid
a
special
tribute
to
her
song
Deewani
Mastani.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
The
Academy
Of
Motion
Picture
Arts
and
Sciences
has
shared
a
clip
of
Deepika's
performance
in
the
song
Deewani
Mastani
from
Bajirao
Mastani,
also
starring
Ranveer
Singh
and
Priyanka
Chopra,
on
their
official
Instagram
handle.
Needless
to
say,
it
is
a
proud
moment
for
Deepika
and
her
fans.
While
fans
were
gleaming
with
pride
with
The
Academy's
special
tribute,
proud
husband
Ranveer
Singh
couldn't
keep
calm
as
well.
Taking
to
the
comment
section
of
the
post,
Ranveer
wrote,
"Mesmeric!" along
with
a
star
emoji.
Meanwhile,
fans
have
also
been
showering
immense
praise
on
Deepika.
A
fan
commented,
"The
beauty
of
Deepika
in
this
song,
I
don't
think
any
other
actress
would
be
able
to
pull
this
off
like
her,
this
will
go
down
as
one
of
the
greatest
of
all
time
in
Hindi
Cinema!!".
Another
fan
called
Deepika's
performance
as
Mastani
as
iconic
and
wrote,
"Deepika
as
Mastani
is
iconic
so
mesmerizing,
u
can't
take
your
eyes
off
her".
As
of
now,
Deepika
is
enjoying
the
most
beautiful
phase
of
her
life
as
she
is
expecting
her
first
baby
with
husband
Ranveer
Singh.
The
power
couple
is
expected
to
welcome
their
baby
in
September
this
year.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Deepika
will
be
next
seen
in
Nag
Ashwin's
Kalaki
2898
AD
along
with
Prabhas,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan
and
Disha
Patani.
Besides,
she
will
also
be
seen
in
Rohit
Shetty's
much
talked
about
Singham
Again
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 10:10 [IST]