Did Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Patch Up? The Former Addresses The Rumours With Witty Response

Photo Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram, Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been one of the most talked about rumoured Bollywood couples who had always been mummed about their relationship status. After years of dating, the duo reportedly split up in 2022. But now, as Tiger Shroff is promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with co-star Akshay Kumar, the patch up rumour of Disha and Tiger is circulating in the internet.

Tiger Shroff Reacted To The Patch Rumour With Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff has been promoting his upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in full swing. In the trailer launch, Tiger hinted at patching things up with Disha after he was teased about the same by Akshay Kumar.

When Akshay was asked about the advice he would like to give to Tiger, "Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (I just want to tell Tiger that you should only focus in one direction)!" The comment left Tiger blushing.

On the other hand, in a recent interview with Times Now, Tiger was asked, "Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis Disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading?" To which Tiger replied, "Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes, and that's my work.) Got you there, Sir, didn't I?"

More About Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff's Dating Scenario

Tiger and Disha dated for nearly six years before calling it quits last to last year. Recently, Disha and Tiger played Holi together as well with Akshay Kumar. Disha shared the post on Instagram, with a 'Happy Holi' caption.

On the work front, Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to be released on April 10. He will be next seen in Singham Again in the role of ACP Pattnaik. Meanwhile, Disha is gearing up for Kanguva and Kalki 2898 AD.