Did Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Patch Up? The Former Addresses The Rumours With Witty Response

Tiger
Shroff
and
Disha
Patani
have
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
rumoured
Bollywood
couples
who
had
always
been
mummed
about
their
relationship
status.
After
years
of
dating,
the
duo
reportedly
split
up
in
2022.
But
now,
as
Tiger
Shroff
is
promoting
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
with
co-star
Akshay
Kumar,
the
patch
up
rumour
of
Disha
and
Tiger
is
circulating
in
the
internet.
Tiger
Shroff
Reacted
To
The
Patch
Rumour
With
Disha
Patani
Tiger
Shroff
has
been
promoting
his
upcoming
movie,
Bade
Miyan
Chhote
Miyan
in
full
swing.
In
the
trailer
launch,
Tiger
hinted
at
patching
things
up
with
Disha
after
he
was
teased
about
the
same
by
Akshay
Kumar.
When
Akshay
was
asked
about
the
advice
he
would
like
to
give
to
Tiger,
"Main
Tiger
se
yahi
kahunga
ki
hamesha
ek
hi
Disha
mein
raha
karo
(I
just
want
to
tell
Tiger
that
you
should
only
focus
in
one
direction)!"
The
comment
left
Tiger
blushing.
On
the
other
hand,
in
a
recent
interview
with
Times
Now,
Tiger
was
asked,
"Are
you
single?
Aapki
zindagi
kis
Disha
me
ja
rahi
hai?
(In
which
direction
is
your
life
heading?" To
which
Tiger
replied,
"Meri
ek
hi
Disha
hai
life
mein.
Haan,
aur
wo
hai
mera
kaam
(I
only
have
one
Disha
in
my
life.
Yes,
and
that's
my
work.)
Got
you
there,
Sir,
didn't
I?"
More
About
Disha
Patani
And
Tiger
Shroff's
Dating
Scenario
Tiger
and
Disha
dated
for
nearly
six
years
before
calling
it
quits
last
to
last
year.
Recently,
Disha
and
Tiger
played
Holi
together
as
well
with
Akshay
Kumar.
Disha
shared
the
post
on
Instagram,
with
a
'Happy
Holi'
caption.
On
the
work
front,
Tiger's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
all
set
to
be
released
on
April
10.
He
will
be
next
seen
in
Singham
Again
in
the
role
of
ACP
Pattnaik.
Meanwhile,
Disha
is
gearing
up
for
Kanguva
and
Kalki
2898
AD.
