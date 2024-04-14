Diljit Dosanjh Career: Amar Singh Chamkila Actor Reveals How He Started Acting| Sardar Ko Acha Nahi Dikhate

Diljit
Dosanjh
Acting
Career:
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
actor
Diljit
Dosanjh
recently
talked
about
what
led
him
to
start
his
acting
career.
Shockingly,
he
revealed
that
he
someone
once
commented
to
this
that
people
don't
like
Punjabi
actors
much.
Diljit
claimed
that
wearing
Louis
Vuitton
and
Balenciaga
is
not
the
defination
of
richness.
However,
he
wanted
to
make
Punjabi
actors'
look
nice
and
wanted
to
show
Bollywood
industry
that
Punjabis
can
have
a
good
fashion
sense.
Diljit
has
been
in
praises
recently
becasue
of
his
acting
in
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
As
you
plan
to
watch
the
movie,
let
us
take
a
look
at
how
the
Punjabi
singer
decided
to
start
his
acting
career.
HOW
DID
DILJIT
DOSANJH
STARTED
HIS
ACTING
CAREER?
Diljit
revealed
that
acting
was
not
his
passion.
His
prime
focus
was
always
on
singings.
But
he
was
influenced
by
Punjabi
artists
who
used
to
work
in
movies
after
getting
fame
in
their
industry.
Diljit
said
to
Prime
Talk
Daily,
"Jab
artist
bade
ho
jate
th,
jada
paisa
aa
jata
tha
to
wo
khud
banate
th
film." Diljit
claimed
that
he
did
not
have
much
money
back
then
therefore
he
always
backed
out
from
either
making
a
film
or
being
featured
in
one.
Diljit
revealed
that
once
he
got
enough
fame
through
his
singing,
he
got
the
offer
to
be
featured
in
a
film.
He
then
did
not
say
no
to
it
and
thought
of
trying
his
luck.
But
sadly
his
first
film
did
not
work
well
on
box
office.
Diljit
confessed,
"Pehli
film
nai
chali,
fail
hui
proper." He
then
added
that
everyone
told
him,
"Nahi
ladke
ladkiya
pasand
krte
Sardar
logo
ko."
But
thankfully,
his
one
of
the
films
got
hit
and
people
started
talking
about
him.
Diljit
was
further
fascinated
by
making
films
as
he
saw
he
could
earn
a
handsome
amount
by
doing
films.
Despite
his
rise
in
interest
in
doing
more
films,
Diljit
cnfessed,
"Mera
koi
passion
nahi
tha."
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 19:53 [IST]