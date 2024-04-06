Diljit Dosanjh's Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? All About Punjabi Singer & His Death

Diljit
Dosanjh's
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
the
musical
biopic,
has
been
making
headlines
even
since
the
movie
was
announced.
Now
that
the
film
is
all
set
to
be
released
on
Netflix,
for
the
unversed,
a
question
might
arise
on
who
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
really
was.
Well,
Diljit's
powerful
character
is
based
on
the
life
of
one
of
Punjab's
most
notable
music
personalities,
who
had
a
very
unfortunate
ending.
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
also
known
as
Elvis
Presley
of
Punjab,
had
given
his
life
for
music.
Recorded
the
first
album
in
1979,
his
controversial
songs
mostly
covered
sensitive
topics
like
pedophilia,
infidelity,
coming
of
age,
and
drug
abuses,
among
others.
The
explicit
nature
of
the
lyrics
had
provoked
many
while
his
skyrocketed
success
had
brought
negative
attention
and
envy
including
death
threats.
On
March
8,
1988,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
along
with
his
wife,
Amarjot,
was
shot
dead
in
Mehsampur,
Punjab.
Diljit
Dosanjh
is
all
set
to
play
one
of
the
most
powerful
characters
he
has
ever
portrayed.
Helmed
and
penned
down
by
Imtiaz
Ali,
the
film
also
stars
Parineeti
Chopra
as
Amarjot.
The
director
has
earlier
opened
up
why
he
specifically
picked
Diljit
and
Parineeti
to
portray
the
characters,
he
said,
"It
was
mandatory
for
me
to
cast
actors
who
are
singers
as
well.
It
was
important
for
them
to
sing
live.
This
film
wouldn't
have
been
possible
without
them."
Photo
Credit:
Round
Table
India
Diljit
Dosanjh
also
opened
up
about
the
preparation
phase
for
the
film
for
which
he
heavily
relied
on
the
director,
he
revealed,
"I
didn't
do
much
prep
for
the
film,
Imtiaz
sir
prepped
a
lot.
He
had
a
clear
vision
about
the
character
of
Chamkila.
I
knew
Chamkila
as
an
artist,
but
I
had
no
idea
about
how
he
was
as
a
person
or
how
he
would
perform
on
stage.
I
got
a
lot
of
help
from
Imtiaz
sir."
The
musical
drama
consists
of
a
few
original
tracks
of
Chamkila
and
a
few
of
A.R.
Rahman's
compositions,
who
had
earlier
collaborated
with
Imtiaz
Ali
for
his
movies
Highway,
Rockstar,
and
Tamasha.