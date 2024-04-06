Diljit Dosanjh's Chamkila On Netflix: Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? All About Punjabi Singer & His Death

Photo Credit: IMDB, Facebook

Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila, the musical biopic, has been making headlines even since the movie was announced. Now that the film is all set to be released on Netflix, for the unversed, a question might arise on who Amar Singh Chamkila really was. Well, Diljit's powerful character is based on the life of one of Punjab's most notable music personalities, who had a very unfortunate ending.

Who Is Amar Singh Chamkila?

Amar Singh Chamkila, also known as Elvis Presley of Punjab, had given his life for music. Recorded the first album in 1979, his controversial songs mostly covered sensitive topics like pedophilia, infidelity, coming of age, and drug abuses, among others. The explicit nature of the lyrics had provoked many while his skyrocketed success had brought negative attention and envy including death threats.

On March 8, 1988, Amar Singh Chamkila, along with his wife, Amarjot, was shot dead in Mehsampur, Punjab.

Diljit Dosanjh As Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to play one of the most powerful characters he has ever portrayed. Helmed and penned down by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot. The director has earlier opened up why he specifically picked Diljit and Parineeti to portray the characters, he said, "It was mandatory for me to cast actors who are singers as well. It was important for them to sing live. This film wouldn't have been possible without them."

Photo Credit: Round Table India

Diljit Dosanjh also opened up about the preparation phase for the film for which he heavily relied on the director, he revealed, "I didn't do much prep for the film, Imtiaz sir prepped a lot. He had a clear vision about the character of Chamkila. I knew Chamkila as an artist, but I had no idea about how he was as a person or how he would perform on stage. I got a lot of help from Imtiaz sir."

The musical drama consists of a few original tracks of Chamkila and a few of A.R. Rahman's compositions, who had earlier collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for his movies Highway, Rockstar, and Tamasha.