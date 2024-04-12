Diljit Dosanjh Wife Mystery: Woman Seen With Singer In VIRAL PIC Reveals She's NOT Sandeep Kaur

Diljit
Dosanjh
Wife
Mystery:
Punjabi
singer
and
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
actor
Diljit
Dosanjh
was
recently
revealed
to
be
married
who
also
has
a
son.
Diljit's
wife
name
was
revealed
to
be
Sandeep
Kaur.
Along
with
the
wife's
name,
a
photo
went
viral
on
social
media,
with
many
claiming
the
woman
in
the
photo
to
be
singer's
wife.
However,
the
speculation
turns
out
to
be
wrong.
The
woman
who
is
in
the
viral
photo
took
it
to
social
media
to
debunk
the
rumors
and
clarifying
that
she
is
not
Diljit's
wife
aka
Sandeep
Kaur.
DILJIT
DOSANJH'S
VIRAL
PHOTO
WITH
ALLEGED
WIFE
MYSTERY
SOLVED
The
woman
with
Diljit
in
the
viral
photo
is
not
his
wife
Sandeep
Kaur.
She
is
instead
a
model
who
collaborated
with
Diljit
years
ago.
She
clarifies
it
on
a
Reddit
thread
shared
by
BollyBlindsNGossip,
with
title,
"Diljit's
wife's
photo
on
the
internet
is
NOT
a
woman
called
Sandeep
Kaur.
It's
me!"
She
revealed
to
have
worked
with
Diljit
in
a
video
shoot
called
"Shoon
Shaan" for
movie
Mukhtiar
Chadha.
The
model
in
the
photo
claimed
that
she
was
informed
by
her
friends
and
relatives
that
her
image
"was
being
used
maliciously
to
be
Diljit
Dosanjh's
wife
on
the
internet".
She
claimed,
"At
first
I
laughed
it
off
as
I
had
no
idea
how
this
happened,
and
I
did
attempt
some
take
down
requests
across
YouTube
and
Quora.
Never
did
I
think
the
image
would
remain
so
pervasive
for
so
many
years."
Further
clearing
the
air,
the
woman
stated
that
she
not
Sandeep
Kaur
and
asked
people
to
do
a
favor
and
not
circulate
the
image
any
further.
She
stated,
"let
the
public
know
this
is
not
his
wife.
I'm
not
looking
for
any
internet
fame
or
anything
like
that."
Recently
Diljit
is
in
limelight
for
his
Netflix
movie
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
The
singer
cum
actor
is
seen
appearing
in
the
movie
with
Parineeti
Chopra.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 17:57 [IST]