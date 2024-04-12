Diljit Dosanjh Wife Mystery: Woman Seen With Singer In VIRAL PIC Reveals She's NOT Sandeep Kaur

Diljit Dosanjh Wife Mystery: Punjabi singer and Amar Singh Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently revealed to be married who also has a son. Diljit's wife name was revealed to be Sandeep Kaur. Along with the wife's name, a photo went viral on social media, with many claiming the woman in the photo to be singer's wife. However, the speculation turns out to be wrong. The woman who is in the viral photo took it to social media to debunk the rumors and clarifying that she is not Diljit's wife aka Sandeep Kaur.

Diljit Dosanjh Wife Name: Punjabi Star Is Married & Also Have A Son; Fans Say 'Kya Chupa Rustam...'

DILJIT DOSANJH'S VIRAL PHOTO WITH ALLEGED WIFE MYSTERY SOLVED

The woman with Diljit in the viral photo is not his wife Sandeep Kaur. She is instead a model who collaborated with Diljit years ago. She clarifies it on a Reddit thread shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, with title, "Diljit's wife's photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It's me!"

She revealed to have worked with Diljit in a video shoot called "Shoon Shaan" for movie Mukhtiar Chadha. The model in the photo claimed that she was informed by her friends and relatives that her image "was being used maliciously to be Diljit Dosanjh's wife on the internet". She claimed, "At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years."

Further clearing the air, the woman stated that she not Sandeep Kaur and asked people to do a favor and not circulate the image any further. She stated, "let the public know this is not his wife. I'm not looking for any internet fame or anything like that."

Recently Diljit is in limelight for his Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The singer cum actor is seen appearing in the movie with Parineeti Chopra.