Diljit Dosanjh Wife Name: Punjabi Star Is Married & Also Have A Son; Fans Say 'Kya Chupa Rustam...'

Diljit
Dosanjh
Is
Married
&
Also
Have
A
Son:
Diljit
Dosanjh
has
been
trending
in
Punjabi
industry
for
a
long
time
and
the
singer
cum
actor
is
now
also
making
headlines
in
Bollywood.
But
he
seems
to
have
broken
many
hearts
since
many
single
women
were
eyeing
for
the
singer.
Reportedly,
Diljit
turns
out
ot
be
a
married
man
who
also
has
a
son
with
his
wife.
The
singer
who
is
now
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
was
born
and
brought
up
in
small
village
in
Punjab.
He
later
shifted
to
Ludhianan
with
his
maternal
uncle
that
apparently
made
his
grow
distant
to
his
parents.
Diljit
has
always
been
tight
lipped
about
his
personal
life.
Disclosing
some
of
the
inside
information,
his
one
of
the
closest
friends
revealed
to
Indian
Express,
"An
intensely
private
person,
little
is
known
about
his
family
but
friends
say
his
wife
is
an
American-Indian
and
they
have
a
son,
and
his
parents
live
in
Ludhiana."
As
Diljit
being
married
news
circulated
around
the
web,
a
user
commented,
"Ohh
haye
kya
chupa
rustam
nikla." Another
shocked
fan
asked,
"Ye
kab
hua
?"
Another
wrote,
"Omg
mujhe
kyu
nhi
btaya
ye
kisine
abhi
tak."
A
few
days
ago
a
user
shared
the
photo
of
Diljit
along
with
a
woman
dressed
as
a
bride,
standing
outside
the
gurudwara.
Firstpost
reports
the
name
of
the
woman
to
be
Sandeep
Kaur
and
she
allegedly
the
rumored
wife
of
Diljit.
Itis
further
reported
that
along
with
their
song,
Sandeep
is
currently
residing
in
the
US.
Reportedly,
the
singer
moved
his
entire
family
to
the
US
after
receiving
death
threats
for
his
controversial
song
'Lak
28'.
Diljit
was
asked
in
Ranveer
Allahbadia's
show,
"Aapka
dil
kavi
tuta
hai." To
this,
the
actor
cum
singer
claimed
that
no
one
ever
broke
his
heart.
He
confessed
to
have
"aashiqs"
but
the
Punjabi
fame
denied
to
have
got
his
heart
broken
by
anyone.
He
further
claimed
to
have
come
to
the
city
at
the
age
of
10-11
and
that
taught
him
to
be
strong
in
life.
Diljit
claimed
that
he
had
several
failures
in
his
life,
being
judged
at
film
and
album's
release,
but
he
never
lost
the
hope
of
life.
AS
of
now,
Diljit
has
not
made
any
confirmation
about
his
alleged
married
life.
Let
us
further
wait
for
him
to
comment
and
confirm
the
news.