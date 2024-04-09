Diljit Dosanjh Wife Name: Punjabi Star Is Married & Also Have A Son; Fans Say 'Kya Chupa Rustam...'

Diljit Dosanjh Is Married & Also Have A Son: Diljit Dosanjh has been trending in Punjabi industry for a long time and the singer cum actor is now also making headlines in Bollywood. But he seems to have broken many hearts since many single women were eyeing for the singer. Reportedly, Diljit turns out ot be a married man who also has a son with his wife. The singer who is now gearing up for the release of Amar Singh Chamkila was born and brought up in small village in Punjab. He later shifted to Ludhianan with his maternal uncle that apparently made his grow distant to his parents.

Diljit has always been tight lipped about his personal life. Disclosing some of the inside information, his one of the closest friends revealed to Indian Express, "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana."

As Diljit being married news circulated around the web, a user commented, "Ohh haye kya chupa rustam nikla." Another shocked fan asked, "Ye kab hua ?" Another wrote, "Omg mujhe kyu nhi btaya ye kisine abhi tak."

A few days ago a user shared the photo of Diljit along with a woman dressed as a bride, standing outside the gurudwara. Firstpost reports the name of the woman to be Sandeep Kaur and she allegedly the rumored wife of Diljit. Itis further reported that along with their song, Sandeep is currently residing in the US. Reportedly, the singer moved his entire family to the US after receiving death threats for his controversial song 'Lak 28'.

Diljit was asked in Ranveer Allahbadia's show, "Aapka dil kavi tuta hai." To this, the actor cum singer claimed that no one ever broke his heart. He confessed to have "aashiqs" but the Punjabi fame denied to have got his heart broken by anyone. He further claimed to have come to the city at the age of 10-11 and that taught him to be strong in life.

Diljit claimed that he had several failures in his life, being judged at film and album's release, but he never lost the hope of life. AS of now, Diljit has not made any confirmation about his alleged married life. Let us further wait for him to comment and confirm the news.