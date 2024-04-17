Do Aur Do Pyaar: Here's How Film Drew Inspiration From Vidya Balan's Father. Deets Inside
In 'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' Vidya Balan names her on-screen father after her real dad, adding authenticity and a personal touch to the film. Set in Ooty, this movie promises a compelling story about family connections, enhanced by the emotional homage.
In
the
upcoming
movie
"Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar," Vidya
Balan
brings
to
life
Kavya
Ganeshan,
a
modern
Palakkad
Tamil
woman.
This
role
is
close
to
Vidya's
heart,
as
she
pays
a
unique
tribute
to
her
father
by
using
his
real
name
for
her
character's
dad.
This
adds
a
layer
of
authenticity
to
her
portrayal,
making
the
story
even
more
special.
The
character
of
Vidya's
father
in
the
film
is
named
Poothankurissi
Ramaiyer
Ganeshan,
directly
inspired
by
her
real
father,
Poothankurissi
Ramaiyer
Balan.
This
creative
choice
enriches
the
film's
narrative,
bringing
a
genuine
touch
to
the
family
dynamics
depicted
on
screen.
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
a
celebrated
actor
with
a
rich
background
in
Tamil
and
Malayalam
cinema,
plays
Vidya's
father
in
"Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar."
His
casting
further
ensures
the
film's
authenticity
and
showcases
the
industry's
deep
talent
pool.
The
movie,
set
against
the
beautiful
backdrop
of
Ooty,
promises
to
deliver
a
compelling
story
about
family
connections.
Vidya
Balan
shared
a
humorous
anecdote
about
how
the
filmmakers
came
to
her
with
the
proposal
to
use
her
father's
name
in
the
movie.
She
accepted
this
idea
with
open
arms,
seeing
it
as
a
sweet
way
to
honor
her
family
through
her
work.
With
"Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar"
set
to
hit
cinemas
on
April
19th,
this
personal
touch
from
Vidya
Balan
adds
to
the
excitement
surrounding
the
film's
release.
Her
homage
to
her
father
through
her
character's
name
brings
a
heartfelt
element
to
the
movie,
eagerly
awaited
by
fans
and
cinema-goers
alike.