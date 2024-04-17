Do Aur Do Pyaar: Here's How Film Drew Inspiration From Vidya Balan's Father. Deets Inside

In the upcoming movie "Do Aur Do Pyaar," Vidya Balan brings to life Kavya Ganeshan, a modern Palakkad Tamil woman. This role is close to Vidya's heart, as she pays a unique tribute to her father by using his real name for her character's dad. This adds a layer of authenticity to her portrayal, making the story even more special.

The character of Vidya's father in the film is named Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Ganeshan, directly inspired by her real father, Poothankurissi Ramaiyer Balan. This creative choice enriches the film's narrative, bringing a genuine touch to the family dynamics depicted on screen.

Thalaivasal Vijay, a celebrated actor with a rich background in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, plays Vidya's father in "Do Aur Do Pyaar." His casting further ensures the film's authenticity and showcases the industry's deep talent pool. The movie, set against the beautiful backdrop of Ooty, promises to deliver a compelling story about family connections.

Vidya Balan shared a humorous anecdote about how the filmmakers came to her with the proposal to use her father's name in the movie. She accepted this idea with open arms, seeing it as a sweet way to honor her family through her work.

With "Do Aur Do Pyaar" set to hit cinemas on April 19th, this personal touch from Vidya Balan adds to the excitement surrounding the film's release. Her homage to her father through her character's name brings a heartfelt element to the movie, eagerly awaited by fans and cinema-goers alike.