Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7: The Modern-day Relationship Drama Witnesses Major Dip In Numbers

Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7:
Even
after
witnessing
a
good
and
steady
start,
the
Shirsha
Guhathakurata
directorial
witnessed
a
dip
in
the
box
office
collection
at
day
7.
The
movie,
which
hit
theatres
on
April
19,
2024,
started
off
with
Rs.
55
Lakh
at
the
box
office
on
day
1.
But
how
did
it
perform
throughout
the
week?
To
know
more,
stay
tuned
with
us!
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
Box
Office
Collection
At
Day
7
Witnesses
Major
Dip
The
Vidya
Balan
starrer
relationship
drama
minted
only
23
lakhs
on
day
7.
Whereas,
it
managed
to
collect
31
lakhs
at
the
box
office
on
day
6.
Thus,
the
total
box
office
collection
of
the
movie
stands
at
Rs.
3.43
crore.
Penned
down
by
Suprotim
Sengupta,
Amrita
Bagchi
and
Eisha
Chopra,
the
movie
is
the
directorial
debut
of
Shirsha
Guha
Thakurata.
The
romantic
crime
thriller
features
Vidya
Balan,
Pratik
Gandhi,
Sendhil
Ramamurthy,
and
Ileana
D'Cruz
in
the
lead
roles.
This
is
the
first
movie,
Ileana
got
featured
after
embracing
motherhood.
Despite
witnessing
low
numbers,
the
stars
seem
to
have
been
enjoying
the
moment
being
grateful
of
what
came
in
the
lap.
Sendhil
Ramamurthy
revealed
whether
the
low
box
office
collection
bothers
him
even
after
getting
a
positive
review
from
critics,
he
said,
"I
mean,
you
always
want
people
to
see
the
film,
right?
Because
at
the
end
of
the
day,
there
is
a
business
aspect
to
everything,
and
people
have
put
up
money,
and
you
want
them
to
make
their
money
back
so
that
hopefully
you
get
to
make
another
film."
Talking
about
his
expectations
from
the
movie,
he
said,
"In
my
head,
I
never
thought
this
was
gonna
be
some
major
blowup
on
the
first
weekend.
I
felt
like
it
was
gonna
be
a
long
game;
it
was
gonna
be
more
of
a
marathon
than
a
sprint."
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 11:00 [IST]