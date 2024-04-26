Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7: The Modern-day Relationship Drama Witnesses Major Dip In Numbers

Photo Credit:

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 7: Even after witnessing a good and steady start, the Shirsha Guhathakurata directorial witnessed a dip in the box office collection at day 7. The movie, which hit theatres on April 19, 2024, started off with Rs. 55 Lakh at the box office on day 1. But how did it perform throughout the week? To know more, stay tuned with us!

What's Cooking Between Konkona Sen Sharma And 5-Year-Younger Amol Parashar? Ex-husband Ranvir Shorey Hints

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection At Day 7 Witnesses Major Dip

The Vidya Balan starrer relationship drama minted only 23 lakhs on day 7. Whereas, it managed to collect 31 lakhs at the box office on day 6. Thus, the total box office collection of the movie stands at Rs. 3.43 crore.

Ileana D'Cruz Puts An End To Her Wedding Speculation; Reveals If She Is ACTUALLY Married To Michael Dolan

More About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Penned down by Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi and Eisha Chopra, the movie is the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurata. The romantic crime thriller features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. This is the first movie, Ileana got featured after embracing motherhood.

Despite witnessing low numbers, the stars seem to have been enjoying the moment being grateful of what came in the lap. Sendhil Ramamurthy revealed whether the low box office collection bothers him even after getting a positive review from critics, he said, "I mean, you always want people to see the film, right? Because at the end of the day, there is a business aspect to everything, and people have put up money, and you want them to make their money back so that hopefully you get to make another film."

Talking about his expectations from the movie, he said, "In my head, I never thought this was gonna be some major blowup on the first weekend. I felt like it was gonna be a long game; it was gonna be more of a marathon than a sprint."