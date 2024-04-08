Do Aur Do Pyaar Star Ileana D'Cruz Shares Rare Pic of Son Koa & Partner Mike: My Whole World

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpse of Her Baby Boy: 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' star Ileana D'Cruz delighted fans by offering a sneak peek into her cherished moments with her husband, Mike Dolan, and their newborn son. The actress shared endearing photos of Mike cradling their sleeping baby, with his protective arms wrapped around him. Baby Koa seemed to find solace in his father's embrace, casting a sideways glance. It appears Ileana captured the moment just after waking up in the morning. She shared a heartfelt black and white photo of the father-son duo, captioning it, "My whole world."

IS ILEANA D'CRUZ & MIKE DOLAN MARRIED?

Many are often mistaken in thinking that Ileana is not married, but the reality is quite different-she tied the knot with Mike Dolan. The couple exchanged vows in May 2023. Allegedly, they registered their marriage just four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy. Although she didn't share any wedding pictures on social media, the actress dropped a subtle hint, leading fans to speculate about her marital status. On May 11, she posted a photo of herself, seemingly wearing a white gown, possibly standing in front of a marriage registry office. She captioned the photo, "(Queen emoticon) of my castle vibes. Not my castle - coz gosh, could you imagine the electricity bill! But still a queen."

ILEANA D'CRUZ OPENS UP ABOUT POST-PARTUM DEPRESSION

Ileana and Mike celebrated the arrival of their first baby boy on August 1, 2023. In honor of their little one's birth, Ileana expressed, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️ Heart's beyond full." She also bravely shared her experience with postpartum depression. Speaking to TOI, the actress revealed, "Postpartum depression is very real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home and a team of doctors who took good care of me."

Reflecting on a poignant moment, she recounted shedding tears unexpectedly. When Mike asked her what was wrong, she confided, "I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him." Ileana admits she is still grappling with postpartum depression, but thankfully, Mike has been a steadfast partner who stood by her side through it all.