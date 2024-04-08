Do Aur Do Pyaar Star Ileana D'Cruz Shares Rare Pic of Son Koa & Partner Mike: My Whole World

Ileana
D'Cruz
Shares
Glimpse
of
Her
Baby
Boy:
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'
star
Ileana
D'Cruz
delighted
fans
by
offering
a
sneak
peek
into
her
cherished
moments
with
her
husband,
Mike
Dolan,
and
their
newborn
son.
The
actress
shared
endearing
photos
of
Mike
cradling
their
sleeping
baby,
with
his
protective
arms
wrapped
around
him.
Baby
Koa
seemed
to
find
solace
in
his
father's
embrace,
casting
a
sideways
glance.
It
appears
Ileana
captured
the
moment
just
after
waking
up
in
the
morning.
She
shared
a
heartfelt
black
and
white
photo
of
the
father-son
duo,
captioning
it,
"My
whole
world."
IS
ILEANA
D'CRUZ
&
MIKE
DOLAN
MARRIED?
Many
are
often
mistaken
in
thinking
that
Ileana
is
not
married,
but
the
reality
is
quite
different-she
tied
the
knot
with
Mike
Dolan.
The
couple
exchanged
vows
in
May
2023.
Allegedly,
they
registered
their
marriage
just
four
weeks
before
Ileana
announced
her
pregnancy.
Although
she
didn't
share
any
wedding
pictures
on
social
media,
the
actress
dropped
a
subtle
hint,
leading
fans
to
speculate
about
her
marital
status.
On
May
11,
she
posted
a
photo
of
herself,
seemingly
wearing
a
white
gown,
possibly
standing
in
front
of
a
marriage
registry
office.
She
captioned
the
photo,
"(Queen
emoticon)
of
my
castle
vibes.
Not
my
castle
-
coz
gosh,
could
you
imagine
the
electricity
bill!
But
still
a
queen."
ILEANA
D'CRUZ
OPENS
UP
ABOUT
POST-PARTUM
DEPRESSION
Ileana
and
Mike
celebrated
the
arrival
of
their
first
baby
boy
on
August
1,
2023.
In
honor
of
their
little
one's
birth,
Ileana
expressed,
"No
words
could
explain
how
happy
we
are
to
welcome
our
darling
boy
to
the
world
♥️
Heart's
beyond
full."
She
also
bravely
shared
her
experience
with
postpartum
depression.
Speaking
to
TOI,
the
actress
revealed,
"Postpartum
depression
is
very
real,
and
nothing
can
prepare
you
for
it.
I
am
glad
that
I
had
a
good
support
system
at
home
and
a
team
of
doctors
who
took
good
care
of
me."
Reflecting
on
a
poignant
moment,
she
recounted
shedding
tears
unexpectedly.
When
Mike
asked
her
what
was
wrong,
she
confided,
"I
know
it
sounds
really
stupid,
but
my
son
is
sleeping
in
the
other
room,
and
I
am
missing
him." Ileana
admits
she
is
still
grappling
with
postpartum
depression,
but
thankfully,
Mike
has
been
a
steadfast
partner
who
stood
by
her
side
through
it
all.