Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan Heaps Praise For Co-Star Pratik Gandhi; Says 'I Had A Certain Image &'

The recent summer rom-com 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' brought together two powerhouse performers - Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Beyond their on-screen chemistry as a married couple, the duo shares a deep bond of respect and admiration for each other's craft, evident in their heartfelt praise for each other.

Vidya Balan, known for her nuanced performances and unerring charm, was captivated by Pratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the acclaimed series 'SCAM.' She revealed, "When I watched SCAM and met Pratik soon after, he seemed like he was born to play Harshad Mehta. I even would have thought he was Harshad Mehta if I didn't know that the real Harshad Mehta existed." Balan's admiration for Gandhi's talent was so profound that she even considered pitching him for a project, showcasing her unwavering belief in his abilities. She further added, "That man who was so badass, it's unbelievable, can be shy. So with Pratik I couldn't have any preconceived notions. I had a certain image and then it expanded and then expanded further. That's what is so charming about him as an actor."

In turn, Pratik Gandhi, who had long admired Vidya Balan's star power, found himself pleasantly surprised by her warmth and approachability. He shared, "My understanding of Vidya Balan was that she was always a star. She had only watched my SCAM, but I had watched all of her work." Gandhi's initial perception of Balan transformed when they met in person, as he found her easy to converse with and down-to-earth. He expressed, "When we met for the first time, she was very easy to talk to. She was easy to approach. She laughed frequently. She would crack jokes. When we started shooting she was so easy to work with that I felt I was working with some theatre friend and I've known her for a long time. Star se leke seedha I felt we are colleagues and working together."

Their mutual admiration and camaraderie translated seamlessly onto the screen, adding depth and authenticity to their on-screen relationship. As 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' continues to charm audiences, the bond between Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and mutual respect in the world of the movies.