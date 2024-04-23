Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan Heaps Praise For Co-Star Pratik Gandhi; Says 'I Had A Certain Image &'

The
recent
summer
rom-com
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'
brought
together
two
powerhouse
performers
-
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi.
Beyond
their
on-screen
chemistry
as
a
married
couple,
the
duo
shares
a
deep
bond
of
respect
and
admiration
for
each
other's
craft,
evident
in
their
heartfelt
praise
for
each
other.
Vidya
Balan,
known
for
her
nuanced
performances
and
unerring
charm,
was
captivated
by
Pratik
Gandhi's
portrayal
of
Harshad
Mehta
in
the
acclaimed
series
'SCAM.'
She
revealed,
"When
I
watched
SCAM
and
met
Pratik
soon
after,
he
seemed
like
he
was
born
to
play
Harshad
Mehta.
I
even
would
have
thought
he
was
Harshad
Mehta
if
I
didn't
know
that
the
real
Harshad
Mehta
existed." Balan's
admiration
for
Gandhi's
talent
was
so
profound
that
she
even
considered
pitching
him
for
a
project,
showcasing
her
unwavering
belief
in
his
abilities.
She
further
added,
"That
man
who
was
so
badass,
it's
unbelievable,
can
be
shy.
So
with
Pratik
I
couldn't
have
any
preconceived
notions.
I
had
a
certain
image
and
then
it
expanded
and
then
expanded
further.
That's
what
is
so
charming
about
him
as
an
actor."
In
turn,
Pratik
Gandhi,
who
had
long
admired
Vidya
Balan's
star
power,
found
himself
pleasantly
surprised
by
her
warmth
and
approachability.
He
shared,
"My
understanding
of
Vidya
Balan
was
that
she
was
always
a
star.
She
had
only
watched
my
SCAM,
but
I
had
watched
all
of
her
work." Gandhi's
initial
perception
of
Balan
transformed
when
they
met
in
person,
as
he
found
her
easy
to
converse
with
and
down-to-earth.
He
expressed,
"When
we
met
for
the
first
time,
she
was
very
easy
to
talk
to.
She
was
easy
to
approach.
She
laughed
frequently.
She
would
crack
jokes.
When
we
started
shooting
she
was
so
easy
to
work
with
that
I
felt
I
was
working
with
some
theatre
friend
and
I've
known
her
for
a
long
time.
Star
se
leke
seedha
I
felt
we
are
colleagues
and
working
together."
Their
mutual
admiration
and
camaraderie
translated
seamlessly
onto
the
screen,
adding
depth
and
authenticity
to
their
on-screen
relationship.
As
'Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar'
continues
to
charm
audiences,
the
bond
between
Vidya
Balan
and
Pratik
Gandhi
serves
as
a
testament
to
the
power
of
collaboration
and
mutual
respect
in
the
world
of
the
movies.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:20 [IST]