Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Crew Success, "Now Is The Time To Reimagine The Female Hero..."

Vidya
Balan
is
undoubtedly
one
of
the
most
talented
and
successful
actresses
that
we
have
in
Bollywood.
She
has
been
a
part
of
mostly
all
the
genres
of
films,
and
her
next
release,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
is
a
rom-com.
We
will
get
to
watch
Vidya
in
a
romantic-comedy
after
around
a
decade.
Her
last
rom-com
was
the
2014
release
Shaadi
Ke
Side
Effects,
and
the
actress
had
given
a
wonderful
performance
in
it.
We
have
always
seen
that
actresses
after
a
certain
age
don't
get
to
be
a
lead
in
a
rom-com,
however,
actresses
like
Vidya,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
others
have
tried
to
break
this
norm.
But,
still
there
are
a
very
few
filmmakers
who
make
a
rom-com
with
an
actress
who
is
in
her
40s.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Vidya,
and
when
asked
her
whether
filmmakers
should
explore
rom-com
with
the
actresses
after
a
certain
age
as
well,
the
actress
told
us,
"I
think
that's
slowly
happening.
Female
led
films
were
in
a
certain
zone
so
far
like
being
the
rebel,
breaking
out
of
the
mould,
chasing
our
dreams,
and
all
of
that.
But
now,
is
the
time
when
they
(filmmakers)
are
going
to
reimagine
the
female
hero,
that
happened
with
Crew.
You
have
Tabu,
Kareena,
Kriti,
so
I
think
it's
the
time.
Also,
I
think
maybe
it's
about
age,
but
I
am
happy
that
we
are
being
looked
at
through
a
different
lens.
So,
I
think
that
is
changing
for
sure."
Vidya
Balan
On
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
During
the
interview,
we
read
some
comments
from
the
YouTube
on
the
trailer
of
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar,
and
when
asked
Vidya
how
she
feels
about
getting
so
much
love
for
the
film,
the
actress
said,
"We
are
thrilled
that
we
are
receiving
this
kind
of
love
already,
and
it's
called
Do
Aur
Do,
which
means
once
the
film
releases
this
(love
from
audience)
will
become
double,
Inshallah.
It's
a
great
feeling,
people
have
reacted
with
so
much
love
and
enthusiasm,
and
I
guess
it
is
a
fun
film
so
I
hope
people
just
come
to
the
theatres
and
have
fun."
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
also
stars
Pratik
Gandhi,
Ileana
D'Cruz
and
Sendhil
Ramamurthy.
It
is
slated
to
release
on
19th
April
2024.