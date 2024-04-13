Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Crew Success, "Now Is The Time To Reimagine The Female Hero..."

Vidya Balan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and successful actresses that we have in Bollywood. She has been a part of mostly all the genres of films, and her next release, Do Aur Do Pyaar, is a rom-com. We will get to watch Vidya in a romantic-comedy after around a decade. Her last rom-com was the 2014 release Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and the actress had given a wonderful performance in it.

We have always seen that actresses after a certain age don't get to be a lead in a rom-com, however, actresses like Vidya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others have tried to break this norm. But, still there are a very few filmmakers who make a rom-com with an actress who is in her 40s.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Vidya, and when asked her whether filmmakers should explore rom-com with the actresses after a certain age as well, the actress told us, "I think that's slowly happening. Female led films were in a certain zone so far like being the rebel, breaking out of the mould, chasing our dreams, and all of that. But now, is the time when they (filmmakers) are going to reimagine the female hero, that happened with Crew. You have Tabu, Kareena, Kriti, so I think it's the time. Also, I think maybe it's about age, but I am happy that we are being looked at through a different lens. So, I think that is changing for sure."

Vidya Balan On Do Aur Do Pyaar

During the interview, we read some comments from the YouTube on the trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar, and when asked Vidya how she feels about getting so much love for the film, the actress said, "We are thrilled that we are receiving this kind of love already, and it's called Do Aur Do, which means once the film releases this (love from audience) will become double, Inshallah. It's a great feeling, people have reacted with so much love and enthusiasm, and I guess it is a fun film so I hope people just come to the theatres and have fun."

Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It is slated to release on 19th April 2024.