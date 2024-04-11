Eid 2024: SRK, Salman, & Aamir Khan Delight Fans In White With Heartwarming Gestures - VIRAL PICS, VIDEOS

Mumbai,
Apr
11
(PTI)
Superstars
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Salman
Khan,
and
Aamir
Khan
on
Thursday
greeted
hundreds
of
fans
gathered
outside
their
residences
on
the
festival
of
Eid.
While
Aamir
posed
for
the
shutterbugs
earlier
in
the
day,
Shah
Rukh
and
Salman
appeared
before
a
sea
of
admirers
the
evening.
Around
6.30
pm,
Shah
Rukh
appeared
at
the
raised
platform
constructed
in
the
compound
of
his
Bandra
bungalow
Mannat
to
wave
at
the
huge
gathering
outside.
The
58-year-old
star,
who
was
dressed
in
a
white
Pathani
suit,
greeted
fans
with
a
'namaste',
a
'salaam',
and
a
thumbs-up,
and
also
blew
kisses
to
the
cheering
masses
that
had
left
the
road
facing
his
house
chock-a-block.
He
also
recreated
his
signature
open
arms
pose.
In
a
minute-long
video
shared
on
social
media,
Shah
Rukh
could
also
be
seen
gesturing
to
the
teeming
crowd
to
move
back
and
maintain
law
and
order
when
several
of
them
tried
to
breach
the
police
barricades.
"Eid
Mubarak
everyone…
and
thank
you
for
making
my
day
so
special.
May
Allah
bless
us
all
with
love,
happiness
and
prosperity," the
"Pathaan"
star
wrote
on
X.
According
to
PTI
Videos,
Shah
Rukh
was
joined
by
son
Abram
(10),
who
twinned
with
his
father
in
white,
for
the
annual
affair.
Almost
an
hour
later,
Salman
made
an
appearance
at
his
house
in
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra.
The
58-year-old
actor,
also
dressed
in
white,
was
accompanied
by
father,
veteran
writer
Salim
Khan,
and
a
few
armed
bodyguards.
Much
like
Shah
Rukh,
Salman
obliged
his
fans,
stepping
out
in
his
balcony,
folding
his
hands
to
say
'namaste',
doing
a
'salaam',
and
waving
to
the
waiting
crowd.
Some
of
his
admirers
were
also
spotted
climbing
trees,
with
smartphones
clutched
in
hand,
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
their
favourite
star.
There
were
also
reports
of
Mumbai
Police
resorting
to
lathi
charge
outside
Salman's
home
when
a
horde
of
fans
breached
the
barricades.
Aamir,
dressed
in
a
white
kurta
pyjama
paired
with
black
sandals,
celebrated
Eid
in
the
afternoon
with
sons
Junaid
Khan
(23)
and
Azad
Rao
Khan
(12),
who
were
also
photographed
wearing
matching
white
ensembles.
Later,
Aamir
--
who
will
return
to
the
big
screen
with
"Sitaare
Zameen
Par"
--
was
seen
distributing
sweets
to
the
paparazzi
outside
his
Bandra
home.
The
day
began
with
Salman
announcing
his
next
film
"Sikandar",
directed
by
A
R
Murugadoss
and
produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
banner
Nadiadwala
Grandson
Entertainment.
Salman's
film
releases
are
synonymous
with
Eid,
this
year
being
an
exception.
In
an
Instagram
post,
the
superstar
urged
fans
to
watch
the
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff
starrer
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan" as
well
as
Ajay
Devgn's
"Maidaan"
and
come
to
theatres
to
watch
his
next
movie.
"Iss
Eid
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan’
aur
'Maidaan’
ko
dekho
aur
agli
Eid
'Sikandar'
se
aa
kar
milo...
Wish
u
all
Eid
Mubarak!
#SajidNadiadwala
Presents
#Sikandar.
Directed
by
@a.r.murugadoss,"
the
58-year-old
captioned
the
announcement
poster.
Eid,
or
Eid-ul-Fitr
marks
the
end
of
the
holy
month
of
Ramzan
when
the
believers
fast
from
dawn
to
dusk.
Film
personalities
like
Sushmita
Sen,
Kiran
Rao,
Sunny
Deol,
Chiranjeevi
and
Jr
NTR
extended
Eid
greetings
to
fans
on
social
media.
"Eid
Mubarak
to
you
&
all
your
loved
ones!!!
May
our
world
always
celebrate
the
power
of
prayer
&
the
divinity
in
goodness!!!A
collective
Eid
hug
from
Alisah
@reneesen47
&
yours
truly.
Aapki
Dua
Qubool
Ho!!" Sen
captioned
a
selfie
with
daughters
Renee
and
Alisah
on
Instagram.
Rao,
the
director
of
the
critically-acclaimed
film
"Laapataa
Ladies",
said
hope
the
new
year
"bring
us
peace
and
love".
"Eid
Mubarak.
May
blessings
of
#eid
bring
peace,
happiness
and
prosperity!!"
Urmila
Matondkar
wrote
in
an
X
post.
"Eid
Mubarak
to
all
!
Wishing
everyone
a
blessed
Ramadan
filled
with
joy,
peace
and
happiness!"
Chiranjeevi
wrote
on
X.
"May
this
#EidUlFitr
bring
you
&
your
loved
ones
abundant
joy,
peace
&
blessings.
#EidMubarak
aapko
aur
aapke
parivar
ko,"
Deol
wrote.
Jr
NTR,
who
was
spotted
arriving
in
Mumbai
today,
wrote
on
X:
"Eid
Mubarak!
May
this
Eid
bring
you
joy,
peace,
and
prosperity."