Eid VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's Epic Fan Encounter Outside Mannat Earns Him The Title Of 'Biggest Crowd Puller'

Shah
Rukh
Khan
Greets
Fans
On
Eid
2024:
King
Khan
has
created
the
sensation
on
social
media
by
granting
a
look
of
his
to
fans
on
the
ocassion
of
Eid.
It's
a
tradition
for
the
thousands
of
crowd
to
gather
outside
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
house
on
the
ocassion
of
Eid,
hoping
to
get
to
wish
him
and
get
a
sneak
peek
of
the
star.
The
dream
of
many
often
comes
true.
It
happened
this
time
as
well.
King
Khan
stood
in
the
balcony
of
his
house
'Mannat'
and
waved
towards
his
fans.
The
crowd's
voice
hightened
when
King
Khan
stood
at
the
pillar
on
his
balcony
to
give
a
fuller
view
to
his
fans.
Shah
Rukh's
video
where
he
is
seen
meeting
fans
standing
outside
Mannat
went
viral.
The
superstar
uploaded
the
video
on
his
social
media,
with
caption,
"Eid
Mubarak
everyone...
and
thank
you
for
making
my
day
so
special.
May
Allah
bless
us
all
with
love,
happiness
and
prosperity."
After
seeing
SRK,
one
wrote,
"Finally,
Eid
ka
chaand
dikh
gaya!" Antoher
claimed,
"Abhi
complete
hui
EID."
Seeing
how
big
a
crowd
SRK
managed
to
pull
on
Eid
made
a
fan
dub
him,
"Biggest
crowd
puller
in
the
world."
Another
commented,
"What
a
Fandom!!!!!!!
Just
brilliant."
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 19:52 [IST]