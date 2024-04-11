Eid VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's Epic Fan Encounter Outside Mannat Earns Him The Title Of 'Biggest Crowd Puller'

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans On Eid 2024: King Khan has created the sensation on social media by granting a look of his to fans on the ocassion of Eid. It's a tradition for the thousands of crowd to gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's house on the ocassion of Eid, hoping to get to wish him and get a sneak peek of the star. The dream of many often comes true. It happened this time as well. King Khan stood in the balcony of his house 'Mannat' and waved towards his fans. The crowd's voice hightened when King Khan stood at the pillar on his balcony to give a fuller view to his fans.

Shah Rukh's video where he is seen meeting fans standing outside Mannat went viral. The superstar uploaded the video on his social media, with caption, "Eid Mubarak everyone... and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

After seeing SRK, one wrote, "Finally, Eid ka chaand dikh gaya!" Antoher claimed, "Abhi complete hui EID." Seeing how big a crowd SRK managed to pull on Eid made a fan dub him, "Biggest crowd puller in the world." Another commented, "What a Fandom!!!!!!! Just brilliant."