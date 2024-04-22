Ektaa R Kapoor To Make A Show On Gay Lovers After LSD 2? Producer BREAKS Silence: DEETS

Ektaa
R
Kapoor
On
Making
BL
Series:
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
needs
no
introduction!
Her
name
resonates
with
every
Indian,
whether
you
belong
to
the
urban
life
or
come
from
the
rural.
She
is
one
of
the
first
female
producers
who
doesn't
shy
away
from
taking
risks
in
terms
of
content.
Ektaa
has
been
basking
in
the
success
of
Crew,
co-produced
by
Balaji
Motion
Pictures.
Her
latest
outing,
Love
Sex
Dhokha
2
is
currently
running
in
theatres.
Reports
are
rife,
that
the
producer
is
planning
to
make
a
BL
(boy
lovers)
web
series
for
the
Indian
audience.
Meanwhile,
Ektaa
has
broke
her
silence
on
the
same...
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
To
Make
A
Web
Series
On
Gay
Lovers
Post
LSD
2?
Recently,
a
report
has
allegedly
claimed
that
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
is
planning
to
make
India's
first-ever
show
on
same
sex
lovers
for
a
leading
channel.
The
report
further
claimed
that
it
would
a
love
triangle
featuring
two
male
leads
as
the
protagonists.
After
sudden
surge
in
the
fanbase
of
Korean
drama,
Japanese
anime
during
the
lockdown
period
in
India,
Thai
BL
series
also
found
a
strong
fandom
in
India.
Thai
boy
lover
dramas
have
been
enjoying
a
strong
fan
base
in
India
lately.
A
BL
series
mainly
revolves
around
the
love
story
of
two
male
protagonists.
Thailand,
Japan,
Korea
and
Taiwan
have
such
shows
and
series
there.