Emraan Hashmi Hugs Mallika Sherawat, Tapsee Pannu Makes First Post-wedding Appearance At Mumbai Event

Emraan
Hashmi
reunites
with
Mallika
Sherawat:
It
was
a
star-studded
affair
at
Anand
Pandit's
daughter,
Aishwarya's,
reception
last
night.
The
'Murder'
duo
could
be
seen
posing
for
the
paparazzi
flashing
their
smiles.
While
Mallika
was
seen
wearing
a
pink
dress
with
plunging
neckline
and
flared
balloon
sleeves,
Emraan
looked
dapper
in
a
black
suit
teamed
up
with
a
white
shirt.
After
posing
for
the
paparazzi,
Emraan
greeted
Mallika
with
a
warm
hug
that
made
the
latter
go
aww.
Although
their
words
weren't
audible
from
the
paparazzi
video,
they
seemed
to
have
exchanged
words
about
each
other
reuniting
after
20
years
post
the
erotic
thriller.
Taapsee
Pannu
Makes
Eye-catching
First
Post-wedding
Entry
In
Red
Saree
Taapsee
Pannu,
who
made
headlines
for
her
hush
hush
wedding
with
Mathias
Boe,
made
first
appearance
after
the
wedding
at
the
event.
She
could
be
seen
wearing
a
red
saree
having
broad
golden
zari
border
teaming
it
up
with
a
sleeveless
blouse.
She
flashes
her
smile
as
the
paparazzi
congratulated
her
and
asked,
"Sir
nahi
aaye?" Watch
the
video
here:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Graced
The
Event
Spreading
His
Charm
After
entertaining
his
fans
from
his
balcony
on
the
occasion
of
Eid,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
could
be
seen
gracing
the
events
of
Aishwarya's
reception.
He
attended
the
event
wearing
a
full
black
suit
teaming
up
with
a
pair
of
black
boots.
He
also
donned
a
man
bun
which
is
the
point
of
attraction
without
a
miss.
He
was
spotted
greeting
the
photographers
with
a
'salaam'.
The
Celebrities
Attended
Anand
Pandit's
Daughter's
Reception
Apart
from
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Taapsee,
Emraan,
Mallika,
the
event
was
attended
by
Abhishek
Bachchan,
Shilpa
Shetty,
Raj
Kundra,
Arpita
Khan,
Aayush
Khan,
Ayushmann
Khurrana,
Bhumi
Pednekar,
Rajkummar
Rao,
Patralekha,
among
others.