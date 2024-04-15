ENT Live Blog: Crime Branch To Probe Firing Outside Salman's House; BMCM And Maidaan Have Steady Weekends

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Monday is here! As we enjoy a pleasant morning, the entertainment world is abuzz with several interesting stories and gossips. While you may be busy with work, we bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, the case involving the shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence has been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which has deployed over 10 teams for the investigation. Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

On the other hand, according to the Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar's "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" earned an estimated ₹40.75 Cr India net during its first 4 days at the box office, while Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" earned an estimated ₹21.85 Cr during the same period. Both films were released on Eid.