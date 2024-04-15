ENT Live Blog: Crime Branch To Probe Firing Outside Salman's House; BMCM And Maidaan Have Steady Weekends

Entertainment
Another
Monday
is
here!
As
we
enjoy
a
pleasant
morning,
the
entertainment
world
is
abuzz
with
several
interesting
stories
and
gossips.
While
you
may
be
busy
with
work,
we
bring
you
the
latest
exciting
updates
from
showbiz
with
this
segment.
To
begin
with,
the
case
involving
the
shooting
outside
Salman
Khan's
Mumbai
residence
has
been
handed
over
to
the
Mumbai
Crime
Branch,
which
has
deployed
over
10
teams
for
the
investigation.
Meanwhile,
as
the
investigation
continues,
Anmol
Bishnoi,
the
brother
of
notorious
gangster
Lawrence
Bishnoi,
has
claimed
responsibility
for
the
shooting.
On
the
other
hand,
according
to
the
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Akshay
Kumar's
"Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan" earned
an
estimated
₹40.75
Cr
India
net
during
its
first
4
days
at
the
box
office,
while
Ajay
Devgn's
"Maidaan"
earned
an
estimated
₹21.85
Cr
during
the
same
period.
Both
films
were
released
on
Eid.
Janhvi
Kapoor
attended
the
bridal
shower
of
Radhika
Merchant,
the
fiancée
of
Anant
Ambani.
The
bride-to-be
shared
photos
from
the
party
on
her
Instagram
account,
which
Janhvi
reposted.
Radhika
and
Anant
are
set
to
marry
on
July
12.
Wanted
Gangster
From
Gurugram
Identified
In
Salman
Khan's
Firing
Case
Two
gunmen
who
fired
four
bullets
outside
Salman
Khan's
Mumbai
residence
in
Bandra
on
Sunday
were
captured
on
camera.
According
to
an
India
Today
report,
one
of
the
shooters
seen
in
the
CCTV
footage
is
Vishal
Rahul,
a
wanted
gangster
from
Gurugram,
Haryana,
linked
to
the
Lawrence
Bishnoi
gang,
who
had
earlier
shot
gangster
Rohit
Godara.
Apr
15,
2024,
10:02
am
IST
Neighbour's
Update
After
Firing
At
Salman
Khan's
Bandra
Residence
Following
a
concerning
shooting
incident
near
Salman
Khan's
Mumbai
residence,
director
Prem
Soni,
Salman's
neighbour,
provided
an
update
on
the
actor's
safety
to
India
Today.
Soni
affirmed
that
Salman
is
"absolutely
fine" and
highlighted
the
authorities'
diligent
handling
of
the
situation.
He
urged
calm
among
residents
while
acknowledging
the
worrying
nature
of
the
incident.