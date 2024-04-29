Ent LIVE Blog: Imran Khan's Comeback Film Goes On Floors; Brahmastra & War 2 Stars Enjoy Dinner Together

Entertainment
Blog:
It's
the
Monday
morning
and
the
showbiz
world
is
aleady
abuzz
with
several
new
exciting
stories
and
updates.
As
you
sip
into
your
morning
cup
of
chai,
Filmibeat
is
here
to
take
care
of
your
daily
dose
of
Entertainment
so
that
you
don't
miss
out
on
what's
happening
in
the
tinseltown;
from
latest
hot
gossips
to
box
office
report
cards,
thrilling
movie
updates
and
more.
To
begin
with,
Imran
Khan
reportedly
starts
shooting
for
his
comeback
project.
Titled
'Happy
Patel',
the
film
is
said
to
be
directed
by
comedian-actor
Vir
Das
and
produced
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions.
As
per
reports,
the
movie
went
on
floor
in
Goa
recently.
B-Town
witnessed
a
multiverse
of
superstars
as
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Alia
Bhatt,
Jr
NTR
and
Karan
Johar
were
spotted
together
for
a
chilled-out
dinner
last
night.
The
star-studded
dinner
was
also
joined
by
Hrithik
ROshan
and
his
beau
Saba
Azad.
Check
out
all
the
live
updates
below:
Apr
29,
2024,
9:11
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE:
Aayush
Sharma's
Actioner
Crosses
Rs
2+
Cr
In
Opening
Weekend
Aayush
Sharma's
latest
action-entertainer,
Ruslaan's
opening
weekend
collection
is
decent.
The
film
collected
Rs
79
lakhs
(early
estimates)
on
Sunday,
taking
the
total
estimated
collection
to
Rs
2.09
crores
in
3
days,
as
per
Sacnilk.
The
movie
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics
alike.
Apr
29,
2024,
7:57
am
IST
Entertainment
LIVE
News:
Imran
Khan
Starts
Shooting
For
His
Comeback
Project
in
Goa
'Jaane
Tu...
Ya
Jaane
Na'
actor
Imran
Khan
is
reportedly
all
set
for
his
acting
comeback.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Imran
has
already
started
shooting
for
his
comeback
project
titled
'Happy
Patel'
in
Goa.
The
film
is
apparently
being
directed
by
comedian-actor
and
his
Delhi
Belly
co-star
Vir
Das.
'Happy
Patel'
is
being
bankrolled
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions
and
the
superstar
is
expected
to
make
a
cameo
as
well.
Ranbir-Alia,
Jr
NTR
&
KJo
Along
With
Hrithik-Saba
Catch
Up
For
A
Star-Studded
Dinner
War
2
stars
and
Brahmastra
team
spotted
together
having
a
star-studded
dinner
last
night
in
Mumbai.
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Alia
Bhatt
were
joined
by
Jr
NTR
and
Karan
Johar
for
a
chilled-out
Sunday
dinner
in
Mumbai
last
night.
Lovebirds
Hrithik
Roshan
&
Saba
Azad
were
also
spotted
arriving
at
the
same
venue
hand-in-hand.