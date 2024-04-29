Ent LIVE Blog: Imran Khan's Comeback Film Goes On Floors; Brahmastra & War 2 Stars Enjoy Dinner Together

Entertainment LIVE Blog: It's the Monday morning and the showbiz world is aleady abuzz with several new exciting stories and updates. As you sip into your morning cup of chai, Filmibeat is here to take care of your daily dose of Entertainment so that you don't miss out on what's happening in the tinseltown; from latest hot gossips to box office report cards, thrilling movie updates and more.

To begin with, Imran Khan reportedly starts shooting for his comeback project. Titled 'Happy Patel', the film is said to be directed by comedian-actor Vir Das and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. As per reports, the movie went on floor in Goa recently.

B-Town witnessed a multiverse of superstars as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Karan Johar were spotted together for a chilled-out dinner last night. The star-studded dinner was also joined by Hrithik ROshan and his beau Saba Azad.

Check out all the live updates below: