ENT Live Blog: Swara Bhasker Shares Pics Of Daughter On Eid; Crew Continues Strong Run

Entertainment
LIVE
Blog:
Another
Friday
is
here!
As
we
enjoy
a
pleasant
morning,
the
entertainment
world
is
abuzz
with
several
interesting
stories
and
gossips.
While
you
may
be
busy
with
work,
we
bring
you
the
latest
exciting
updates
from
showbiz
with
this
segment.
To
begin
with,
Swara
Bhasker
took
to
her
Instagram
handle
to
offer
a
peek
into
her
Eid
celebrations,
capturing
moments
of
her
daughter
Raabiyaa's
inaugural
'chaand
raat.'
Through
her
stories,
Swara
shared
numerous
pictures
with
her
husband,
Fahad
Ahmad,
revealing
their
presence
in
the
National
Capital
for
the
occasion.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
"Crew" performed
well
in
its
first
13
days
at
the
box
office.
According
to
the
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
it
earned
an
estimated
₹
63.76
crore
in
India.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
11,
2024,
11:14
am
IST
Salman
Khan
Announces
New
Film
"Sikandar" With
A
R
Murugadoss
Salman
Khan
announced
his
upcoming
film
with
A
R
Murugadoss
titled
Sikandar
on
Instagram.
Sharing
the
title
poster,
he
wrote,
"Iss
Eid
‘Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan’
aur
‘Maidaan’
ko
dekho
aur
agli
Eid
Sikandar
se
aa
kar
milo….
Wish
you
all
Eid
Mubarak!"
Aamir
Khan's
Son
Junaid
Spotted
Outside
Prithvi
Theatre
With
Makeup
On
Ever
since
appearing
at
his
sister
Ira
Khan's
wedding
earlier
this
year,
Aamir
Khan's
son
Junaid
has
been
creating
a
buzz.
Recently,
he
drew
attention
while
being
spotted
outside
Mumbai's
iconic
Prithvi
Theatre,
still
wearing
makeup.
Junaid
had
just
finished
performing
as
the
character
Shikhandi
at
the
venue.