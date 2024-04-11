ENT Live Blog: Swara Bhasker Shares Pics Of Daughter On Eid; Crew Continues Strong Run

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Friday is here! As we enjoy a pleasant morning, the entertainment world is abuzz with several interesting stories and gossips. While you may be busy with work, we bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram handle to offer a peek into her Eid celebrations, capturing moments of her daughter Raabiyaa's inaugural 'chaand raat.' Through her stories, Swara shared numerous pictures with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, revealing their presence in the National Capital for the occasion.

On the other hand, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer "Crew" performed well in its first 13 days at the box office. According to the box office tracker Sacnilk, it earned an estimated ₹ 63.76 crore in India.

Check out all the updates here: