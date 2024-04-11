English Edition
ENT Live Blog: Swara Bhasker Shares Pics Of Daughter On Eid; Crew Continues Strong Run

ENT Live Blog

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Friday is here! As we enjoy a pleasant morning, the entertainment world is abuzz with several interesting stories and gossips. While you may be busy with work, we bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram handle to offer a peek into her Eid celebrations, capturing moments of her daughter Raabiyaa's inaugural 'chaand raat.' Through her stories, Swara shared numerous pictures with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, revealing their presence in the National Capital for the occasion.

On the other hand, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer "Crew" performed well in its first 13 days at the box office. According to the box office tracker Sacnilk, it earned an estimated ₹ 63.76 crore in India.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 11, 2024, 11:14 am IST

    Salman Khan Announces New Film "Sikandar" With A R Murugadoss

    Salman Khan announced his upcoming film with A R Murugadoss titled Sikandar on Instagram. Sharing the title poster, he wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish you all Eid Mubarak!"

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

  • Apr 11, 2024, 11:07 am IST

    Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Spotted Outside Prithvi Theatre With Makeup On

    Ever since appearing at his sister Ira Khan's wedding earlier this year, Aamir Khan's son Junaid has been creating a buzz. Recently, he drew attention while being spotted outside Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre, still wearing makeup. Junaid had just finished performing as the character Shikhandi at the venue.

