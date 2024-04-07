ENT LIVE Updates: BMCM Rakes In 27L From Advance Booking; Kareena’s Crew Crosses 50Cr In 9 Days

Entertainment
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
the
advance
booking
for
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
is
set
to
the
theatres
on
Eid
this
year,
has
begun
with
a
bang
and
the
movie
has
received
an
impressive
response
in
terms
of
collection.
On
the
other
hand,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
which
continues
to
win
hearts
and
hold
a
decent
a
ground
at
the
box
office,
has
managed
to
cross
Rs
50
crores
mark
at
the
box
office
in
9
days.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
07,
2024,
9:37
am
IST
Crew
Sees
40%
Growth
In
Collection
On
Day
9
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
which
has
been
winning
hearts,
has
managed
to
see
a
decent
growth
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
has
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
5.25
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
52.75
crores
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 8:56 [IST]