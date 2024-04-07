English Edition
ENT LIVE Updates: BMCM Rakes In 27L From Advance Booking; Kareena’s Crew Crosses 50Cr In 9 Days

By
Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, the advance booking for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is set to the theatres on Eid this year, has begun with a bang and the movie has received an impressive response in terms of collection.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which continues to win hearts and hold a decent a ground at the box office, has managed to cross Rs 50 crores mark at the box office in 9 days.

  • Apr 07, 2024, 9:37 am IST

    Crew Sees 40% Growth In Collection On Day 9

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which has been winning hearts, has managed to see a decent growth at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew has managed to rake in Rs 5.25 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 52.75 crores

Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 8:56 [IST]
