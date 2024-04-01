English Edition
ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Crosses 29 Cr During Opening Weekend; Elvish Yadav On Rift With Manisha Rani

ENT LIVE Updates Crew Crosses 29Cr During Opening Weekend

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew has been going steady at the box office and managed to see growth during the opening weekend as it crossed Rs 29 crores mark in three days.

On the other hand, as Manisha Yadav has announced the end of Elvisha, Elvish Yadav has now reacted to their ongoing rift.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 01, 2024, 11:10 am IST

    Elvish Yadav Opens Up On His Tiff With Manisha Rani

    Days after Manisha Yadav announced the end of Elvisha, Elvish Yadav has reacted to the ongoing tiff and expressed his disappointment towards the actress for not making a concern call during his arrest. "Bachon jaisi harkatein bandh karo. Koi kisi serious issues mein phasa hai aur inhe social media ke cover photo ki padi hai. Meri taraf se dosti humesha rahegi. Aur rahi baat Elvisha ki, who toh meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi.(Stop behaving like kids. Someone is dealing with serious issues, and she is worried about a social media cover photo. Our friendship will always remain intact from my side. As for Elvisha, she was never a part of it.)," he added

  • Apr 01, 2024, 9:36 am IST

    Crew Maintains A Strong At Box Office During Opening Weekend

    Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew has been winning hearts since release and is going strong at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 10.61 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 29.61 crores

Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 8:34 [IST]
X