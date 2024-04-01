ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Crosses 29 Cr During Opening Weekend; Elvish Yadav On Rift With Manisha Rani

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew has been going steady at the box office and managed to see growth during the opening weekend as it crossed Rs 29 crores mark in three days.

On the other hand, as Manisha Yadav has announced the end of Elvisha, Elvish Yadav has now reacted to their ongoing rift.

Check out all the updates here: