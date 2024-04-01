ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Crosses 29 Cr During Opening Weekend; Elvish Yadav On Rift With Manisha Rani

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon
and
Tabu
starrer
Crew
has
been
going
steady
at
the
box
office
and
managed
to
see
growth
during
the
opening
weekend
as
it
crossed
Rs
29
crores
mark
in
three
days.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Manisha
Yadav
has
announced
the
end
of
Elvisha,
Elvish
Yadav
has
now
reacted
to
their
ongoing
rift.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
01,
2024,
11:10
am
IST
Elvish
Yadav
Opens
Up
On
His
Tiff
With
Manisha
Rani
Days
after
Manisha
Yadav
announced
the
end
of
Elvisha,
Elvish
Yadav
has
reacted
to
the
ongoing
tiff
and
expressed
his
disappointment
towards
the
actress
for
not
making
a
concern
call
during
his
arrest.
"Bachon
jaisi
harkatein
bandh
karo.
Koi
kisi
serious
issues
mein
phasa
hai
aur
inhe
social
media
ke
cover
photo
ki
padi
hai.
Meri
taraf
se
dosti
humesha
rahegi.
Aur
rahi
baat
Elvisha
ki,
who
toh
meri
taraf
se
kabhi
tha
bhi
nahi.(Stop
behaving
like
kids.
Someone
is
dealing
with
serious
issues,
and
she
is
worried
about
a
social
media
cover
photo.
Our
friendship
will
always
remain
intact
from
my
side.
As
for
Elvisha,
she
was
never
a
part
of
it.)," he
added
Apr
01,
2024,
9:36
am
IST
Crew
Maintains
A
Strong
At
Box
Office
During
Opening
Weekend
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
starrer
Crew
has
been
winning
hearts
since
release
and
is
going
strong
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
10.61
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
29.61
crores
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 8:34 [IST]