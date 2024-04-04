ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Crosses 40Cr In 6 Days; BMCM’s Prithviraj Sukumaran Lauds Co-star Tiger Shroff

Entertainment
To
begin
with,
as
Crew
is
winning
hearts
at
the
box
office,
this
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon
and
Tabu
starrer
has
managed
to
cross
Rs
40
crores
mark
in
6
days
of
release.
On
the
other
hand,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
plays
the
lead
antagonist
in
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
has
been
all
praises
for
his
co-star
Tiger
Shroff
and
stated
that
he
has
everything
to
be
a
super
star.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 8:26 [IST]