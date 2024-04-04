English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Crosses 40Cr In 6 Days; BMCM’s Prithviraj Sukumaran Lauds Co-star Tiger Shroff

By
ENT LIVE Updates Crew Crosses 40Cr In 6 Days

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, as Crew is winning hearts at the box office, this Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer has managed to cross Rs 40 crores mark in 6 days of release.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the lead antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has been all praises for his co-star Tiger Shroff and stated that he has everything to be a super star.

Check out all the updates here:

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 8:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 4, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X