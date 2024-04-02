English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Sees Major Dip At Box Office; Amit On Comparisons Between Maidaan & Chak De India

By
ENT LIVE Updates Crew Sees Major Dip At Box Office

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew saw a significant dip in collections at the box office on its first Monday and struggled crossing Rs 5 crores.

On the other hand, as Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is set to hit the screens on Eid this year, director Amit Sharma has opened up about the frequent comparison of the movie with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 02, 2024, 9:26 am IST

    Crew Sees Over 55% Dip On First Monday

    Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew, which saw a decent opening weekend, saw a dip of over 55% at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 4.5 crores yesterday (day 4/ first Monday) which took the overall collections of the film to Rs 34 crores

Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 8:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: crew ajay devgn maidaan

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X