ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Sees Major Dip At Box Office; Amit On Comparisons Between Maidaan & Chak De India

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon
and
Tabu
starrer
Crew
saw
a
significant
dip
in
collections
at
the
box
office
on
its
first
Monday
and
struggled
crossing
Rs
5
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
is
set
to
hit
the
screens
on
Eid
this
year,
director
Amit
Sharma
has
opened
up
about
the
frequent
comparison
of
the
movie
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
starrer
Chak
De
India.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
02,
2024,
9:26
am
IST
Crew
Sees
Over
55%
Dip
On
First
Monday
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
starrer
Crew,
which
saw
a
decent
opening
weekend,
saw
a
dip
of
over
55%
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
4.5
crores
yesterday
(day
4/
first
Monday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
film
to
Rs
34
crores
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 8:28 [IST]