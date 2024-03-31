ENT LIVE Updates: Crew Stays Steady At Box Office On Day 2; Vikrant’s Special Gesture For His Son Wins Hearts

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon
and
Tabu
starrer
Crew,
which
saw
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office,
holds
a
steady
ground
on
the
second
day
of
release
and
continues
to
win
millions
of
hearts
On
the
other
hand,
Vikrant
Massey,
who
recently
embraced
fatherhood,
is
a
proud
daddy
and
his
recent
special
gesture
for
his
son
speaks
volumes
about
his
unconditional
love.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
31,
2024,
2:01
pm
IST
Ranbir
Kapoor
Recalls
When
He
Was
Thrashed
By
Dad
Rishi
Kapoor
As
Ranbir
Kapoor
graced
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show,
he
recalled
the
time
when
he
was
thrashed
by
his
father
Rishi
Kapoor
during
his
childhood.
"It
was
Diwali
puja
at
RK
studios,
and
Papa
was
very
religious.
I
think
I
was
8
or
9
years
old,
and
I
had
stepped
inside
the
temple
wearing
shoes.
I
got
a
smack
on
my
head," Ranbir
stated.
Mar
31,
2024,
12:40
pm
IST
Nick
Jonas
Makes
A
Special
Request
To
Paps
As
He
Gets
Papped
At
The
Airport
With
Priyanka
&
Malti
As
Nick
Jonas
was
papped
at
the
airport
with
wife
Priyanka
Jonas
and
daughter
Malti,
he
was
seen
making
a
special
request
to
the
paps.
As
he
stepped
out
of
the
car,
he
signaled
the
paps
to
keep
the
volume
low
and
not
to
make
noise
as
Malti
was
sleeping.
Vikrant
Massey
Gets
Inked
&
It
Has
A
Connection
With
His
Son
Months
after
welcoming
his
first
child,
Vikrant
Massey's
special
gesture
for
his
son
is
winning
hearts.
To
note,
Vikrant
got
inked
with
his
son
Vardaan's
name.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
stories,
the
12th
Fail
actor
shared
an
image
of
the
tattoo
which
read
as,
"Vardaan
7-2-2024".
He
captioned
the
post
as,
"Addition
or
addiction?
I
love
them
both."
Mar
31,
2024,
9:49
am
IST
Crew
Witnesses
Steady
Growth
On
Day
2
At
Box
Office
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
which
saw
a
decent
opening
at
the
box
office,
has
been
going
steady
on
the
second
day
of
release.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
9.6
crores
on
day
2
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
18.85
crores
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 9:28 [IST]