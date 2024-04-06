ENT Live Updates: Ed Sheeran Recollects Dinner At Shah Rukh Khan's House; Ajay Devgn Meets Harbhajan & Kaif

Ed
Sheeran,
who
was
once
in
India
and
experienced
the
grand
Bollywood
reception
hit
the
headlines
with
his
comments
on
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
He
took
to
his
social
media
handles
to
share
his
experience
of
the
India
tour
on
his
official
channel
where
he
threw
light
on
dining
with
SRK
at
his
Mannat
home
and
posing
in
his
iconic
still
alongside.
Ed
Sheeran
also
opened
up
about
how
he
used
to
watch
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
films
during
flights.
In
the
video,
Ed
Sheeran
was
seen
spending
a
day
in
Mumbai
with
Cricketer
Shubman
Gill
and
YouTuber
Tanmay
Bhat.
Speaking
about
watching
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
film,
Ed
Sheeran
said,
"When
I
am
traveling
a
lot,
there's
always
a
Bollywood
section
on
flights.
So
yeah,
I've
seen
quite
a
few."