ENT Live Updates: Ed Sheeran Recollects Dinner At Shah Rukh Khan's House; Ajay Devgn Meets Harbhajan & Kaif

Entertainment Live Updates On April 6
Entertainment Live Updates: The latest news from the entertainment industry panning from Bollywood to Tollywood and Mollywood, the updates about the actors, films, actresses, and their personal and professional lives are shared as and when they happen, to fill you up with the daily dose of the tinsel town headlines.

From the new gossip to upcoming movies, actors' performances, reviews, box office numbers, and the sizzling holiday getaway pictures of your favourite celebs, here is a one-stop space.

  • Apr 06, 2024, 11:22 am IST

    Ed Sheeran Talks About Dinner At Shah Rukh Khan's

    Ed Sheeran, who was once in India and experienced the grand Bollywood reception hit the headlines with his comments on Shah Rukh Khan. He took to his social media handles to share his experience of the India tour on his official channel where he threw light on dining with SRK at his Mannat home and posing in his iconic still alongside. Ed Sheeran also opened up about how he used to watch Shah Rukh Khan's films during flights. In the video, Ed Sheeran was seen spending a day in Mumbai with Cricketer Shubman Gill and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat. Speaking about watching Shah Rukh Khan's film, Ed Sheeran said, "When I am traveling a lot, there's always a Bollywood section on flights. So yeah, I've seen quite a few."

