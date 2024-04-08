ENT LIVE Updates: Kareena’s Crew Crosses 58Cr In 10 Days; BMCM & Maidaan’s Release Plan Changed

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid (April 10), it is reported that there has been a change in the release time of both the movies.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which continues to win hearts and hold a decent a ground at the box office, saw a decent growth during the second weekend and has managed to cross Rs 58 crores mark.

Check out all the updates here: