English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: Kareena’s Crew Crosses 58Cr In 10 Days; BMCM & Maidaan’s Release Plan Changed

By
ENT LIVE Updates Crew Crosses 58Cr In 10 Days

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid (April 10), it is reported that there has been a change in the release time of both the movies.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, which continues to win hearts and hold a decent a ground at the box office, saw a decent growth during the second weekend and has managed to cross Rs 58 crores mark.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 08, 2024, 11:43 am IST

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan & Maidaan Not To Have Morning Shows On Eid

    As per a recent update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will not having the first show in the morning on April 10. Instead, it will take place at 6pm. A multiplex official told Bollywood Hungama, “Just sometime back, we got a message stating that Maidaan’s shows should begin from 6:00 PM on Wednesday. We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers also made the same request. We’ll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10.”

  • Apr 08, 2024, 9:58 am IST

    Crew Crosses 58 Crores During Second Weekend

    Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew, which witnessed a decent growth during second weekend, managed to cross Rs 58 crores at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew raked in Rs 5.79 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 58.54 crores

Comments

Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X