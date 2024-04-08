ENT LIVE Updates: Kareena’s Crew Crosses 58Cr In 10 Days; BMCM & Maidaan’s Release Plan Changed

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
as
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
Eid
(April
10),
it
is
reported
that
there
has
been
a
change
in
the
release
time
of
both
the
movies.
On
the
other
hand,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
which
continues
to
win
hearts
and
hold
a
decent
a
ground
at
the
box
office,
saw
a
decent
growth
during
the
second
weekend
and
has
managed
to
cross
Rs
58
crores
mark.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
08,
2024,
11:43
am
IST
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
&
Maidaan
Not
To
Have
Morning
Shows
On
Eid
As
per
a
recent
update,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
will
not
having
the
first
show
in
the
morning
on
April
10.
Instead,
it
will
take
place
at
6pm.
A
multiplex
official
told
Bollywood
Hungama,
“Just
sometime
back,
we
got
a
message
stating
that
Maidaan’s
shows
should
begin
from
6:00
PM
on
Wednesday.
We
have
been
asked
to
not
play
any
shows
before
the
said
time
and
that
bookings
of
all
shows
before
6:00
PM
should
be
immediately
stopped.
Later,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan’s
makers
also
made
the
same
request.
We’ll
now
refund
money
to
all
those
who
booked
the
pre-6:00
PM
shows
of
these
films
on
April
10.”
Apr
08,
2024,
9:58
am
IST
Crew
Crosses
58
Crores
During
Second
Weekend
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
starrer
Crew,
which
witnessed
a
decent
growth
during
second
weekend,
managed
to
cross
Rs
58
crores
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
raked
in
Rs
5.79
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
58.54
crores
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 8:30 [IST]