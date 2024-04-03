ENT LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Crew Sequel; Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Gets Engaged

Entertainment
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
as
Rajesh
Krishnan
directorial
Crew
which
has
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs,
Kriti
Sanon
has
opened
up
about
the
speculations
about
having
a
sequel
to
the
flying
heist
drama.
On
the
other
hand,
Priyanka
Chopra's
brother
Siddharth
Chopra
got
engaged
to
his
girlfriend
Neelam
Upadhaya
in
an
intimate
ceremony.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
03,
2024,
11:06
am
IST
Priyanka
Chopra's
Brother
Siddharth
Chopra
Gets
Engaged
In
An
Intimate
Ceremony
Priyanka
Chopra's
brother
Siddharth
Chopra
is
making
headlines
today
as
he
got
engaged
to
his
girlfriend
Neelam
Upadhaya.
The
couple
had
an
intimate
roka
ceremony
in
the
presence
of
their
respective
families
including
Priyanka,
Nick
Jonas
and
Malti
Kriti
Sanon
Talks
About
The
Possibility
Of
Having
A
Sequel
To
Crew
As
Crew
is
winning
hearts,
Kriti
Sanon
has
opened
up
about
the
possibility
of
having
a
sequel
to
the
flying
heist
comedy.
She
told
PTI,
"We
would
genuinely
love
to
be
back
and
do
something
fun.
Obviously,
it
puts
a
lot
of
pressure
on
the
writers...
It's
the
audience
that
motivates
the
makers
for
a
sequel.
When
they
love
something
so
much,
you
feel
you
can
definitely
do
something
next.
So,
hope
so.
It's
nice
to
see
the
response
to
the
content.
Then,
it
doesn't
matter
if
it's
a
man
or
a
woman.
It's
just
the
content
that
was
loved,
something
which
the
cinema
should
actually
aim
for...
Where
box
office
numbers
don't
depend
on
a
male-centric
film
or
female-centric
film
and
it's
about
only
content"
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 8:22 [IST]