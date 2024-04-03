English Edition
ENT LIVE Updates: Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Crew Sequel; Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Gets Engaged

By
Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, as Rajesh Krishnan directorial Crew which has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, Kriti Sanon has opened up about the speculations about having a sequel to the flying heist drama.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra got engaged to his girlfriend Neelam Upadhaya in an intimate ceremony.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2024, 11:06 am IST

    Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra Gets Engaged In An Intimate Ceremony

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is making headlines today as he got engaged to his girlfriend Neelam Upadhaya. The couple had an intimate roka ceremony in the presence of their respective families including Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti

  • Apr 03, 2024, 8:52 am IST

    Kriti Sanon Talks About The Possibility Of Having A Sequel To Crew

    As Crew is winning hearts, Kriti Sanon has opened up about the possibility of having a sequel to the flying heist comedy. She told PTI, "We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content"

Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 8:22 [IST]
X