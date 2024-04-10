ENT LIVE Updates: Maidaan Advance Booking Fails To Touch 1Cr Ahead Of Release; Crew Sees Growth On Day 12

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew,
which
saw
a
massive
drop
in
collections
at
the
box
office
on
the
second
Monday,
has
seen
a
growth
on
second
Tuesday.
On
the
other
hand,
despite
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
has
failed
to
touch
the
Rs
1
crores
mark
in
advance
booking
collections
ahead
of
release.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
10,
2024,
9:49
am
IST
Crew
Sees
Decent
Growth
On
Second
Tuesday
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
starrer
Crew,
which
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
at
the
box
office
on
second
Monday,
saw
a
growth
of
over
22%
in
the
numbers.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
made
a
collection
of
Rs
2.14
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
to
Rs
62.14
crores
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 7:56 [IST]