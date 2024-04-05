English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: Maidaan Rakes In 10L From Advance Booking; Kriti’s Sweet Note For Crew Director Post Success

By
ENT LIVE Updates Kriti s Special Post For Crew Director

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, the advance booking for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, which is set to the theatres on Eid this year, has begun and the movie has received a slow response so far.

On the other hand, as Crew continues to win hearts and hold a decent a ground at the box office, Kriti Sanon penned a sweet note for director Rajesh Krishnan expressing her gratitude towards him.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Apr 05, 2024, 8:21 am IST

    Maidaan Gets A Slow Response In Advance Booking

    It is just five days left for the release of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and given the substantial buzz around the movie, the makers have finally started the advance booking and it has received an average response so far. According to a report published in Sacnilk, over 5200 tickets have been sold and the movie has raked in Rs 10.23 lakhs from the advance booking so far.

Comments

Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 7:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 5, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next
Read more about: crew kriti sanon ajay devgn maidaan

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X