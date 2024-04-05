ENT LIVE Updates: Maidaan Rakes In 10L From Advance Booking; Kriti’s Sweet Note For Crew Director Post Success

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
the
advance
booking
for
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan,
which
is
set
to
the
theatres
on
Eid
this
year,
has
begun
and
the
movie
has
received
a
slow
response
so
far.
On
the
other
hand,
as
Crew
continues
to
win
hearts
and
hold
a
decent
a
ground
at
the
box
office,
Kriti
Sanon
penned
a
sweet
note
for
director
Rajesh
Krishnan
expressing
her
gratitude
towards
him.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Apr
05,
2024,
8:21
am
IST
Maidaan
Gets
A
Slow
Response
In
Advance
Booking
It
is
just
five
days
left
for
the
release
of
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
and
given
the
substantial
buzz
around
the
movie,
the
makers
have
finally
started
the
advance
booking
and
it
has
received
an
average
response
so
far.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
over
5200
tickets
have
been
sold
and
the
movie
has
raked
in
Rs
10.23
lakhs
from
the
advance
booking
so
far.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 7:56 [IST]